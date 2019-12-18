Michael Basilio Badar, the man who was put on supervised release after he pleaded guilty to producing counterfeit money in 2013, was taken back into custody of the U.S. Marshals Service after the U.S. Probation Office filed new allegations against him.

Badar is accused of failing to report for drug testing ten times between August and October of this year. It's alleged he also failed to report to the probation office and submit monthly supervision reports.

He denied the allegations during a hearing before in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday.

In 2013, Badar was charged with possession of electronic images of U.S. obligations and securities, making photographs of the likeness of U.S. obligations and securities, and dealing in counterfeit U.S. obligations and securities. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison and placed on five years' supervised release.

Badar's supervised release was revoked thrice over the past two years after he failed to report for drug testing, tested positive for using drugs, and was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, family violence, burglary, criminal mischief, terrorizing and home invasion in 2018.