Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero confirmed she has started a countdown to begin ending the remaining pandemic restrictions facing residents, visitors and businesses.

At a public event Wednesday, the governor told reporters that the Department of Public Health and Social Services has certified Guam's "COVID-19 Community Level" is low, utilizing metrics provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Wednesday morning, Leon Guerrero told reporters she has accepted the DPHSS certification.

"Fourteen days from now, you will see a lifting of the mask mandate outdoors ... and lifting social gathering restrictions and social distancing. And then, 14 days from there, we will lift the mask indoors," the governor said. "This is, of course, contingent on stabilizing and making sure we're still at (a) low risk level."

According to a release issued by the governor's office Wednesday evening, the following changes will be made effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, "if Guam continues to maintain a low level of risk":

• Individuals will not be required to wear masks in outdoor settings, but are to continue wearing masks in indoor public settings.

• Restrictions on indoor social gatherings are expected to be lifted.

• Social distancing requirements, whether in indoor or outdoor settings, are expected to be lifted.

On May 5, if the island continues to maintain its low level of risk, individuals will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public settings, according to the release.

"This action is subject to change in the event of an unanticipated deviation from the anticipated sustained reduction in local metrics informing CDC Community Level calculations," the governor's office stated.

Leon Guerrero previously confirmed that she will continue to monitor any spikes in COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations related to the lifting of restrictions, and would reinstate mandates like mask-wearing should she feel they are needed again.

Risk levels were previously reported daily by the Joint Information Center. That ended with the March 30 report. The day before, the governor announced the island was in a "high" risk status because hospitalizations rose from 13 to 18.

One of the main benchmarks the island would have to meet, per the CDC guidelines, would be new cases not exceeding 200 per 100,000 residents.

Last week, DPHSS officials said Guam was averaging 350 new COVID-19 cases per week. From March 30 to April 5, Guam had 248 new cases. Additionally, hospitalization numbers slowly are dipping.

On March 29, JIC reported Guam was at a "moderate" risk level, but the governor in an executive order later that day noted Guam's risk level was at "high." Adelup said the increase in hospitalizations, from 13 the previous day to 18 that day, was the cause of the increased level.

On Wednesday, JIC reported 33 new cases of 517 tests administered the day prior. There were 14 hospitalizations.

Public health emergency

The governor has stressed that ending pandemic restrictions like the mask mandate is not the same as ending her extended public health emergency declaration.

Lawmakers are days away from debating a legislative resolution that would essentially override her latest extension. Senators and residents have expressed concern about the length of time the governor has utilized emergency powers to spend money, hire personnel and impose public health restrictions.

Leon Guerrero reiterated her opposition to the move, underscoring federal aid would be lost should senators end the emergency on their own, calling the resolution a "big surprise."

"None of the sponsors have notified me, or given me the courtesy and, I think, the respect to inform me that this is coming down the pike. I think if they did, we would have sat down and we would've done the same thing to educate them on what this irresponsible action, what the consequences are," she told reporters Wednesday. "And that is, we stand to lose lots of money, and we stand to lose the quickness of a response to again mobilize our people and essential resources to take care of our people and prevent our people from dying."

Leon Guerrero said she would not be attending a debate of the measure in the Legislature's committee of the whole, but members of her administration will be present to "educate" lawmakers.

(Daily Post Staff)