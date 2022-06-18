Mask mandates and other restrictions will stay shelved because the hospitalization rate remains low despite an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Friday.

But the governor said she's prepared to take the "necessary steps" — meaning bringing back mandates — if COVID-19 hospitalization numbers increase.

She did not specify, however, a threshold – such as the number of cases and hospitalizations – that would trigger reinstatement of some mandates, including the wearing of masks in public indoor settings.

Much of the nation is stopping short of bringing back the mask mandate amid deep pandemic fatigue, despite a new round of COVID-19 surges.

"The increase in new cases has prompted many of you to ask if I will reinstate restrictions. At this time, COVID hospitalizations remain manageable and, because of this, our island will stay the course," the governor said in a prerecorded video message released Friday afternoon.

The governor didn't lift the indoor mask mandate until early May, more than two years after she first imposed it.

Social gathering limits were also among the last mandates lifted earlier this year.

"My medical advisers and I are keeping a close watch, and should the situation change, I am prepared to take the necessary steps to protect our progress, to protect our fragile health care system and, most importantly, to save lives," the governor said.

The video message is available at https://youtu.be/tUFtSnVnnCY.

The increased number of cases "was to be expected" when Guam eased pandemic restrictions, the governor said.

"And while we’ve all breathed a sigh of relief — most of us without having to use our face masks — I cannot stress enough: the pandemic is not over yet," she said. "Our latest data is showing an increase in new cases, and this was to be expected when we eased restrictions."

Guam's seven-day rolling average is now more than 80 cases a day, up from below 30 a day about a month ago.

On some recent days, more than 150 new cases were reported in a day. The Joint Information Center on Friday reported 123 new cases out of 1,104 tested Thursday.

Hospitalizations, however, remain in the single digits. Seven patients were hospitalized Friday.

'You know what to do, Guam'

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases prompted health officials and the governor to once again remind the public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, including staying home if sick.

"You know what to do, Guam," the governor said.

The elderly and those with underlying conditions are urged to continue wearing masks, especially in large crowds.

"Or if you feel more comfortable wearing a mask, please continue to do so," the governor said. "Recognize the symptoms of COVID-19, including coughing, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, and trouble breathing."

The Department of Public Health and Social Services and its partners continue to provide free COVID-19 testing, vaccination and treatment.

The government also reinstated perks of $25 gas or food vouchers for those who get COVID-19 vaccination or booster shots.

DPHSS said Guam's community risk level remains "medium," after several weeks of "low" risk.

Guam has not received laboratory confirmation of any new variant or subvariant that could have been driving the latest uptick in cases.

In more than two years, Guam recorded 370 COVID-19-related deaths and 50,608 officially reported cases. Most recovered. DPHSS receives only a fraction of at-home test kit results.