Mask requirement remains for Guam's vaccinated residents

Rules and restrictions for when you need to wear a mask on Guam won't change following new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, mainly because local rules don't contradict the new federal advice.

On Wednesday, the CDC updated its "Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People." Changes included that "fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, except in certain crowded settings and venues."

Activities that are safe without a mask, according to the CDC, include when you:

• Walk, run or bike outdoors with members of your household.

• Attend a small outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends.

• Attend a small outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

"Fully vaccinated people can participate in many outdoor activities without a mask at low risk to themselves or to others," the CDC guidance states. "While generally safe for vaccinated people to be outdoors without a mask, CDC continues to recommend requiring masking in crowded settings and venues where there is a decreased ability to maintain physical distance until widespread vaccination coverage is achieved."

Janela Carrera, spokesperson for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, told The Guam Daily Post that Guam residents currently can exercise and gather in small groups outdoors without needing to continuously wear a mask.

"It's not that much different from what (DPHSS has) been doing, and how people have been doing these activities on Guam in regards to wearing masks outdoors," she said.

When asked if prior to the new CDC guidance, would DPHSS cite individuals for exercising in public parks or gathering as a household on a public beach without masks, Carrera said: "That wouldn't be a violation" of local COVID-19 restrictions.

Restaurant mask restrictions will continue

An apparent contradiction in the CDC advice and current Public Health rules, however, concerns the use of masks when dining outdoors. The federal agency now considers dining at an outdoor restaurant "with friends from multiple households" a safe, unmasked activity for fully vaccinated people. Local restrictions, however, still require restaurant patrons to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking.

"At this time, our guidance is still the same, and in these instances it will be upon the establishment to enforce those regulations," Carrera said, adding there are no current plans to allow fully vaccinated residents to forgo masks altogether when dining outdoors.

The CDC continues to advise people vaccinated for COVID-19 to wear masks at crowded, outdoor events like concerts, parades or sports events – as well as indoors.

"Risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection during public social activities such as dining indoors at a restaurant or going to the gym is lower for fully vaccinated people," the CDC stated. "However, precautions should still be taken as transmission risk in these settings is higher and likely increases with the number of unvaccinated people present. Thus, fully vaccinated people engaging in indoor social activities in public settings should continue to wear a well-fitted mask."