Military and civilian personnel and visitors who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask while on Department of Defense installations on Guam, according to Joint Region Marianas.

"In light of improving public health conditions, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks on base," said JRM Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson. "The use of masks remains mandatory for individuals who are not fully vaccinated or who are unable to be fully vaccinated."

An individual is considered fully vaccinated when he or she is at least 14 days post-completion of COVID-19 vaccinations with a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved, or World Health Organization (WHO) authorized vaccine.

All active duty personnel and government civilians are reminded to continue to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and Government of Guam public health requirements when off-base.

Additionally, all personnel shall adhere to mask requirements for on-base establishments which mandate masks in order to safely operate including medical facilities and Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools.

According to JRM, over 98% of active duty personnel on Guam have been fully vaccinated.

Federal government civilians have until Nov. 22 to get fully vaccinated, in accordance with President Biden's executive order.

"Effectively combatting COVID-19 is a matter of readiness, and I encourage everyone to get vaccinated," said Nicholson. "The health and safety of the men and women who serve the DoD is a top priority, and to defend the nation and protect the American people, we need a healthy and ready Total Force. Vaccinating all personnel against COVID-19 will save lives and allow for the defense of our nation."