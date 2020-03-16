Mask-seller faces scrutiny

Jean-Pierre Estrellado, owner of Pacific Ark Wholesale, greets customers who enter his girlfriend's Barrigada pet store, where he is selling "fashion" face masks with a disclaimer: The masks are not medical grade and are only meant to help deter people from touching their face.

Two of the most common pieces of advice from the medical community recently are wash your hands and don't touch your face.

Estrellado said he has imported 5,420 masks in recent weeks since the global outbreak of COVID-19, which the World Health Organization now considers a pandemic.

A pack of 15 cotton fiber filter masks sells for $15, while cloth masks – some adorned with a red-lipped, teeth-baring smile – go for $5 apiece. He sold out of a $7 neoprene variety on Thursday and said he sold 960 masks in two days.

Some of the masks were made in China, a point he said customers have questioned him about.

"People ask that, but the shirt on their back is probably made in China," he said.

Others, such as the fiber filter masks that Estrellado had in stock before the pandemic, and ones made of cotton or nylon, were made in the Philippines.

Estrellado said he is making trips every two days and has gone to Manila, Thailand, Hawaii and Los Angeles to keep the masks in stock.

"I'm looking everywhere," he said.

As a licensed wholesaler, Estrallado can bring in up to 70 pounds of the product at a time.

But finding the masks abroad isn't easy, he said.

"It's like Black Friday times 10; it's like finding a needle in a haystack," he said.

"People have said, 'Thank you, I appreciate what you are doing.' They are so happy to have something because the entire island is sold out."

Others have not been as appreciative.

'People bashing me on Facebook'

"There are people bashing me on Facebook, saying (the masks) don't help and are a waste of money," he said. Others have accused him of price gouging, but he said the price of the masks he is selling has not changed since two weeks ago, despite the fact that he could no longer get them at a discount and paid 25% more for the most recent batch.

He said he is heavily scrutinized each time he goes through Customs screenings.

Despite the criticism, Estrellado said, he is keeping up the hustle and expected to leave Saturday night for Taipei in search of more masks.

"I have 10 flights to go," he said, adding, "We are not claiming any viral protection. But better something than nothing. I'm running a business. But at the same time, I feel like I am helping people."