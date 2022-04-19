Wearing masks outdoors is one of the pandemic restrictions - first mandated in 2020 during the initial wave of COVID-19 - that are now officially rescinded.

Beginning 12:01 a.m. today, April 19, local residents will no longer need to wear masks outdoors. Business are also under no additional limits for indoor social gatherings and are not required to abide by local government social distancing protocols.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero triggered a two-week timeframe to lift these mandates on April 6, but said that the island would need to continue maintaining a low risk designation for COVID-19 in order for the mandates to be phased out.

“Today, with the concurrence of Guam’s public health and medical experts, I am pleased and extremely proud to announce that through your efforts, because you have made good on your promise to be vigilant and safe, I can make good on mine,” she said in an address broadcast Monday.

But while these restrictions are no longer mandatory, individuals and businesses will be allowed to practice stricter measures, should they choose to do so.

“To those of you who wish to continue the practice of wearing masks outdoors, and observe your own social gathering and social distancing preferences, whether in your businesses or your homes, I encourage you to do so, based on your circumstances and comfort level,” Leon Guerrero said.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s director of communications, confirmed to The Guam Daily Post that the administration would not seek fines or other legal challenges should an outdoor event require its attendees to wear masks, or if restaurants place caps on reservations.

The island’s indoor mask mandate is the final restriction set to be phased out.

On May 3, if the island continues to “sustain low rates of transmission and hospitalizations,” individuals will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public settings, according to the governor.

“With your help, in two weeks’ time, I hope to announce another milestone in our journey forward,” she said.

A low-risk certification for COVID-19 is made by the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, which uses metrics released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make the determination.

One of the main benchmarks the island would have to meet, per the CDC guidelines, would be new COVID-19 cases not exceeding 200 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.

She noted Guam’s high vaccination rate of 96%, but said our population’s immunity is “waning,” especially for senior citizens.

“If it has been four months since your last COVID-19 shot, it is likely you qualify to receive one today,” the governor said. “As we begin the process of gradually lifting mask requirements, I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that you take the responsible step of keeping current with your vaccinations and boosters.”

The governor said it was important for the island to take “reasonable precautions in our own lives” to keep families and communities safe, stressing that lifting restrictions “does not mean the public health emergency is over.”

“We have endured this pandemic for over two years. We never surrendered to despair. We never let hope abandon us. We made sacrifices for the greatest good. Because of this brave commitment to each other, we are well on our road to normalcy.