Mass at 6 churches canceled or adjusted as 6 priests remain in quarantine after testing negative

Six priests have tested negative for COVID -19 and will remain in quarantine as a precaution, the Archdiocese of Agana has confirmed.

Sunday Masses at a half dozen parishes have been canceled or adjusted as priests remain in quarantine, according to the archdiocese.

Here's its statement:

"With deep gratitude to our Lord, the Archdiocese of Agana announces that all six priests who had direct or indirect contact with the clergyman who has COVID-19 underwent testing yesterday, Saturday, Nov. 14 and have tested negative for the virus.

However, as the pastors continue to self-quarantine, the faithful are advised that the usual celebration of Sunday Masses today, Nov. 15 at five of the parishes where the priests preside will either not take place or have adjusted schedules.

This update to the Mass schedules is necessary because the priests must continue to quarantine themselves for an additional seven days from the point of their exposure to the clergyman who tested positive. These requirements by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Department of Public Health are being followed to safeguard parishioners.

Sunday Masses, Nov. 15 at these parishes are cancelled or adjusted while clergy quarantine:

Saint Anthony, Tamuning — Following COVID-19 protocols and guidelines from Guam Public Health, Center for Disease Control, and Archdiocese of Agana, we would like to inform you all that our Church, Chapel, and Parish Office will be closed from Nov. 15-23, 2020. All INDOOR scheduled Masses and office operations have been suspended. We will live-stream the Saturday, 5 p.m. & Sunday-11 a.m. Masses 6 p.m. Weekday Masses on our Parish Facebook page. Please visit the near-by parishes for the reception of Holy Communion. We will resume schedule and reopen office operations on Nov. 24. Pls. stay safe and pray for one another. For more info. and pastoral assistance please call 646-7181.

Assumption of Our Lady, Piti — Church closed temporarily until further notice. Mass livestreamed today, Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. Thank you.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Santa Rita — Closed until further notice. Scheduled funeral and wedding will proceed. Please contact the parish office or visit the parish Facebook page for updates.

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Toto — Closed through most of the week. Reopening date to be announced later. Note - Father Val will still celebrate Mass privately by himself and livestream the Masses 5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Our Lady of Lourdes, Yigo — The 6 a.m., 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Masses on Sunday, Nov. 15 are canceled. The 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday Masses will still be celebrated. Please check Our Lady of Lourdes website and Facebook page for further updates.

Our Lady of Purification in Maina will have its regular 8 a.m. Sunday Mass uninterrupted. Weekday indoor Masses are 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Parishes which have more than one priest regularly assigned to them are able to celebrate all or some of their Masses. Otherwise, per AOA protocols, coverage by priests from other parishes is not permitted in order not to risk the spread of virus to the visiting priest and his regular parishioners.

No Sunday Mass also at Mongmong today; church closed

The Archdiocese announces that the Sunday Mass at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong is also cancelled today, Nov. 15. Just for an interim period, parishioners are kindly asked to attend Mass at nearby parishes. The church is closed temporarily. The pastor is off-island and will return on Nov. 30. He will quarantine for 14 days.

A clergyman of St. Anthony parish tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 10. Like St. Anthony’s clergy, six pastors have isolated themselves and were tested as a precaution because in most instances, they had concelebrated Mass last Sunday, Nov. 8 with the St. Anthony clergyman who tested positive and they were in close proximity or contact with him at the altar.

The pastors extend their gratitude to everyone for their prayers and well wishes."