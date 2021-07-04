The Archdiocese sent a reminder that Archbishop Michael Byrne lifted the general dispensation for attending Mass back in May.

Mass attendance restriction has also been lifted to 75% of church capacity. Church officials, however, continue to ask residents to continue wearing their masks and practicing social distance protocols inside the churches.

“As in ordinary times, all Catholics must now resume fulfilling their obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and on Holy Days of Obligation,” according to Friday’s press release.

“Exceptions are given to those who are ill, have fragile health, are homebound or susceptible to contracting illnesses. Consideration is also given to those who have tremendous anxiety or fear of becoming sick from being in a public setting.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic landed in Guam, the Archbishop, as did leaders of other diocese across the nation and world, implemented the general dispensation. This meant the island's Catholics weren't required to attend Mass because of the health and safety concerns. Mass soon resumed by either online streaming or through what was called parking lot services. It’s been more than a year since the island’s Catholic faithful were able to sit in church without restrictions.

"To one and all, please come back to the Church! Our doors are open. Most important of all, Jesus Christ has never left. He welcomes you," the Archbishop stated in a letter.

The archdiocese released the following Mass schedule for Sunday, July 4:

Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña:

Sunday – Indoor Masses, 6 a.m., 7:30, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

The 9:30 a.m. Mass broadcast will be streamed live Channel 8, PBS KGTF TV Channel 12, and KOLG 90.9 FM Catholic Radio.

Our Lady of Purification, Maina:

Sunday — 8 a.m.

Regular weekday Masses (Monday/Wednesday/Fridays) 5 p.m.

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights:

Sunday - 9 a.m.. (Indoor Mass*). Tented patio and parking lot audio system for overflow are still available. The FM channel is 104.7 FM.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Agat:

Sunday — 7:30 a.m. (Indoor Mass)

Note: The church is no longer livestreaming Masses.

Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church, Asan:

Sunday — 7 and 10 a.m.

San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada:

Sunday — 6 a.m. indoor Mass with physical presence, 10 a.m. Mass — indoor with physical presence and livestream.

Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago:

Sunday - 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Confession 30 minutes before Mass.

Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo:

Sunday — 6 a.m. (Chamorro), 8 and 9 a.m. at Astumbo; 10 a.m. and noon (Filipino),

2 p.m. (Chuukese Mass) and 5 p.m.

St. Andrew Kim Church, Dededo:

Sunday Mass 10:30 a.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inarajan:

Sunday 6:30 and 8 a.m.

Note: All Masses now celebrated in the church again.

San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj:

Sunday - 6 a.m. & 8 a.m.

All Masses in church.

Confessions 30 minutes before the Mass or by appointment.

Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao:

Sundays at 8 and 10 a.m.

Parking lot participants can receive Holy Communion at its usual time. No Communion after Masses.

Livestreamed via Instagram at 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Merizo:

Sunday – 6:30 a.m.

Monday, Tuesday and Friday 6 p.m. Mass

Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church, Mongmong:

Sunday – 9 a.m. Mass

Weekdays: 6 p.m. - Mass

Confession: 30 minutes before anticipated and Sunday Masses.

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot:

Daily Masses: Monday to Friday 6 p.m.

Parking lot Mass every Sunday too at 9 a.m.

Sunday Masses — 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti:

Sunday — 9 a.m. indoor

Weekdays — 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita:

Sunday

6:30 a.m. (Chamorro)

8 a.m. (English)

9:30 a.m. (English)

11:30 am (Traditional Latin Mass)

Monday to Friday

6:30 a.m. (No Mass Thursday)

St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana:

Sunday: 7:30 a.m. - Church Doors Open

7:45 a.m. - Rosary Prayed

8:15 a.m. - Mass Intentions Announced

8:30 a.m. - Mass in church and parking lot. Broadcasted: FM 98.5 / Tower Speakers. Livestream on Facebook.

San Miguel Church, Talofofo:

Sunday - 9:30 a.m. Mass will be held inside the church, front canopies and parking lot. It’ll be aired 97.1 FM and church tower speakers. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday - 6 p.m. Mass

St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning:

Sunday: 6 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. --Live streamed on Facebook page and Broadcast on K57 Radio

5 p.m. — Live Streamed on FB page Broadcast on ABC Ch.7

7 p.m. – Holy Mass

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto:

Sunday 7:30 a.m. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass

10:30 A.M. - Chuukese service

Blessed Diego Luid de San Vitores Church, Tumon:

Sunday: 5:30 p.m. (Saturday) in church/parking lot

7 a.m. (Sunday) in church

9 a.m. (Sunday) in church/parking lot

San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac:

Sunday – 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday — 6 p.m.

Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo:

Sunday 6 a.m./ 7:30 a.m. / 9 a.m. / 11:30 a.m. (Pohnpeian Mass)

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo:

Sunday: 6 a.m. (CHamoru & livestream), 8 a.m. (indoors, outdoors), 10 a.m. (indoors and outdoors) 1 p.m. (indoors & Outdoors), and 6 p.m. (indoors, outdoors & livestream)

St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona:

Sunday 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.