Mass testing canceled, DPHSS shifts focus to screening efforts

Community testing scheduled for Saturday in Yona has been postponed as the Department of Public Health and Social Services has reached its capacity for storage space for specimens and the agency will shift its efforts to target testing, the Joint Information Center announced late Wednesday night.

DPHSS needs more time to be able to run the remaining tests as efficiently as possible and another date for mass testing will be announced at a later time.

Mass testing from April 25 to July 30, conducted by DPHSS, resulted in 6,808 people tested and 42 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, or less than 1%. Of these 42 cases identified during mass screenings, 26 people had a household or community contact, 14 had no known contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, and two were travel-related, officials said.

Based on this data, DPHSS will be shifting its COVID-19 screening efforts to target testing to focus on high-risk groups, contact tracing, symptomatic patients, travelers, and quarantined individuals.

Due to the large number of samples submitted for COVID-19 testing to the Guam Public Health Laboratory, DPHSS is informing patients that there will be a delay in issuing individual test results.

“Getting patients accurate and timely results remains a priority for the department,” said DPHSS acting Director Art San Agustin. “Patients can expect to receive their results within seven days. The most vulnerable, including health care workers and those who are close contacts to a positive case, are prioritized.”

Patients can opt to receive their COVID-19 test results via DPHSS’ Guam Community Health Center secure email service by sending a request to covidresults@dphss.guam.gov. Further instructions will be provided via email to patients before COVID-19 test results are sent.

DPHSS advises the public that the CHC COVID-19 secure email address is utilized to only send test results to patients. If you have other inquiries about COVID-19 testing, you can visit the DPHSS website at dphss.guam.gov or call 311 from a local number and dial option 1.

Patients who have not received their results within seven days may also contact the Northern Region Community Health Center (NRCHC) at 635-7525/6.