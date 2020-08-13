Mass testing resumes on Saturday; confirmed COVID-19 case at FBLG closes portions of school

Residents don't need to have any symptoms to get tested for COVID-19 at upcoming COVID-19 community tests, the first of which will be held this Saturday, Aug. 15 at the Yigo gym.

There will be a drive-thru and walk-in areas. The test will be held from 9 a.m.-noon.

Testing is free and open to the public while supplies last. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Please bring an ID, if one is available.

Additional community tests have been scheduled and all will be held from 9 a.m.-noon at the following sites:

• Thursday, Aug. 20, at Guma Trankilidat in Tumon for Guma Trankilidat residents only.

• Saturday, Aug. 22, at the St. Francis Church and School Parking Lot, along Route 4 in Yona

• Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Talofofo Gym in Talofofo

Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Umatac Mayor’s Office, along Route 2 in Umatac

If you have COVID-19 symptoms

Residents experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, are asked to call their health care provider. For those without a a regular health care provider, call the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline phone numbers listed below or call 311 and dial option number 1.

(671) 480-7859

(671) 480-6760/3

(671) 480-7883

(671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle

Meanwhile, an employee of F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, portions of the school will be shut down for deep cleaning.

GDOE also is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to conduct contact tracing.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, GDOE officials were notified that an employee at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. The contact tracing effort is ongoing and close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly by DPHSS. A close contact is an individual who has come in face-to-face contact with a confirmed COVID-19 individual for at least 10 minutes or more and within six feet, or who has had direct contact with infectious secretions of the confirmed COVID-19 individual (e.g. being coughed on). Both the confirmed case and close contacts will not be permitted to return to campus until cleared by DPHSS.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 14, portions of F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School campus will be closed for cleaning and disinfecting, to include areas of the campus accessed by the confirmed COVID-19 individual. These portions of the campus will be off-limits until cleaning is completed. Remaining portions of the campus will remain accessible by school personnel.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline available 24/7

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has licensed experienced providers available, ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.

Avoid Sharing Unofficial Information

Officials said there is an unverified message circulating on chat groups and social media about positive COVID-19 cases and places frequented.

"The community is reminded to only share verified, official information with others to avoid the spread of misinformation," the press releases states.