A manager of a local massage parlor admitted she knew she broke the law when she brought two women to Guam to work for her illegally.

Chien Yin Ko Rollen, also known as “Chocolate,” pleaded guilty in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday to two counts of harboring illegal aliens.

“Yes, I am guilty,” Rollen said to Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo, who accepted her guilty plea.

She remains out of prison pending sentencing, which was scheduled for Sept. 14.

Rollen was indicted in March after two Taiwanese nationals were caught illegally working at her massage company.

The indictment accused her of concealing, harboring and shielding the women between Jan. 14 and Feb 20, in buildings and other places for the purpose of commercial advantage and private financial gain.

The pair, Yu-Jou Wu and Yen Hsin Liu, were indicted separately and both pleaded guilty in April to use and possession of immigration document procured by fraud. The women were sentenced to time served and allowed to return home. However, the court stated they would not be allowed to return to the United States without Homeland Security approval.