Massage parlor manager gets 1 year for immigration fraud

A manager of Asia Therapeutic Massage was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison for illegally bringing two women who entered Guam on tourist visas to work at her business.

Chien Yin Ko Rollen, also known as “Chocolate,” was ordered to self-surrender to the U.S. Marshals Service Guam office upon designation of a facility by the Bureau of Prisons.

Upon release from prison, Rollen will be placed on supervised release for two years.

Rollen was indicted in March after two Taiwanese nationals who came in as tourists were caught illegally working at her massage business.

The indictment accused Rollen of concealing, harboring and shielding the women between Jan. 14 and Feb 20, in buildings and other places for the purpose of commercial advantage and private financial gain.

The pair, Yu-Jou Wu and Yen Hsin Liu, were indicted separately and both pleaded guilty in April to use and possession of immigration document procured by fraud. The women were sentenced to time served and allowed to return to Taiwan. However, the court stated they would not be allowed to return to the United States without Homeland Security approval.