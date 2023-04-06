A multinational effort was made to save the life of Keiko, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois drug detection dog with the Palau Narcotics Enforcement Agency and Bureau of Customs and Border Protection.

Keiko, who has been working on Palau since 2021, was recently stricken with a medical condition that required expert veterinary care.

The process to get Keiko medically evacuated from Palau to Guam was complex, according to Harry Elliott, regional environmental and international law counsel with Joint Region Marianas.

“The process involved letters, phone calls and extensive coordination of personnel across multiple branches of the military,” stated Elliot in a release from JRM.

Advanced measures were taken for the canine at the request of Palau's national security coordinator, enabling various agencies, including the U.S. Department of State, JRM, the U.S. Coast Guard 14th District, and U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia.

“Our ability to coordinate a request like this demonstrates how strong the bonds between these nations are,” said Elliot.

Within a week of Palau’s request for aid, Keiko was met on the tarmac by an HC-130 Hercules fixed-wing plane from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Hawaii, according to the JRM release.

She then received “around-the-clock” care from a team of three veterinarians and six veterinary technicians with the U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command Pacific at U.S. Naval Base Guam.

“The U.S. Naval Hospital Guam shared their CT scanner and medical expertise with veterinarians and the NBG Apra Harbor Clinic physical therapy department has offered after-hours access to the care team in order for Keiko to use the rehabilitation facilities,” the release stated. “With the support of so many behind her, Keiko seems to be regaining her health.”

'Happy to see her perking up'

As she recovered, Keiko was visited by JRM commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, who thanked the veterinary care team for their efforts and expertise.

“I'm happy to see her perking up,” the rear admiral said. “This was really a massive joint effort. I mean, every branch of the military was here for her, from the Coast Guard to the Army to the Navy. Our working dog program is an essential part of our relationship with Palau, and I want to thank you all for being a part of that.”

According to Col. Stephen Cassle, the MRC Pacific commander overseeing Keiko's medical care, she is improving.

“She got her appetite back and is already much more alert and engaged,” he said. “We are starting to see that Belgian Malinois energy again, which is a good sign.”