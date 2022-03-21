The search for two fishermen continued Sunday in southern Guam.

The two men, ages 24 and 28, were swept off the reef at Ulomnia Beach in Inalåhan at 6:33 p.m. Saturday, according to the Guam Fire Department.

Air, sea and shoreline searches were underway. But the search-and-rescue teams were hampered Sunday by rough waters.

Units from GFD, U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor, and the Navy's HSC-25 helicopter crew launched the search Saturday.

Rescue boats from GFD and the Coast Guard, as well as a Navy HSC-25 helicopter, conducted searches outside the reefline and will continue as conditions permit, officials said.

Personnel from the Talo'fo'fo' and Inalåhan fire stations performed shoreline searches throughout Saturday night.

Search-and-rescue units from GFD and a Lakota helicopter from the Guam National Guard's 1-224th Aviation Regiment resumed the search in Ulomnia, Sunday morning.