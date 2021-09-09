Master dancer: New grant will help cultural groups stay engaged

Nonprofit organizations, especially those that focus on culture and humanities programs, can receive up to $20,000 in grant funding.

Humanities Guåhan has opened applications for the benefit, which was authorized by Congress in the American Rescue Plan, through the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The Sustaining the Humanities through the ARP Act, or SHARP, grant, is available to nonprofit organizations that experienced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No matching funds are required for either of the two grant opportunities:

• HG SHARP Grants for Cultural and Humanities Nonprofits: Cultural and humanities-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in Guam experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for up to $20,000 in relief funds for general operations and preplanned programs taking place in late 2021 through 2022.

• HG SHARP Grants for Other Nonprofits: Nonprofit organizations in Guam experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for up to $20,000 in relief funds and use them toward expenses for preplanned cultural or humanities education programs taking place in late 2021 through 2022. Funds from this grant opportunity may not be used for operational costs.

"This program follows our CARES Emergency Relief Grant Program, which disbursed $232,225 to Guam nonprofits in 2020," said Humanities Guåhan Executive Director Kimberlee Kihleng. "We are grateful to now receive ARP funding to continue assisting Guåhan's cultural sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."

'A way to help us create'

The prior grant program benefited a number of local organizations.

Vince Reyes, a master of CHamoru dance and director of Inetnon Gefpå'go, said the funds received under the CARES Act "came at just the right time," because most of the dance group's fundraisers and paid gigs had to be canceled due to the ongoing public health emergency. Reyes said he is preparing his application for the new SHARP grant, and encouraged others to do the same.

"Something like this can offer us a way to help us create – to become creative in cultural programming and education. How does that look today, when many of our kids are not able to perform, or we're not able to practice, or we're not able to sustain any kind of income through performance?" he told The Guam Daily Post. "Grants like these really help us keep our students, our members engaged."

Guam-based nonprofit organizations must be registered with the government of Guam or the U.S. federal government. More eligibility requirements, grant guidelines and application previews can be found online at www.humanitiesguahan.org/programs/sharp or by emailing lreynolds@humanitiesguahan.org.

Applications can be submitted online until Oct. 9, or until grant funds are exhausted.