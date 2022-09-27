The first nationally touring play about Micronesians in the United States will soon grace the stage of the University of Guam Fine Arts Theatre.

Humanities Guåhan will collaborate with TeAda Productions and co-producer Breaking Wave Theatre Company to present the premiere tour of "Masters of the Currents," a theater production created by Leilani Chan and Ova Saopeng, Innocenta Sound-Kikku and members of the Micronesian community in the United States.

According to a release, through Oct. 9, the Guam tour will feature excerpts and conversations with the six public high schools and theatrical workshops including performances at the UOG Fine Arts Theatre from Oct. 6-8.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Showings begin at 7 p.m. each night, as well as on 2 p.m. on Oct. 8. Post-show discussions, including a question-and-answer session, will follow after each performance with the creators, cast, and crew.

"Masters of the Currents" tells the stories of Micronesians who traveled to Hawai'i as a result of economic and environmental pressures, facing and overcoming conflicts of identity and belonging in a new island.

The theater performance, which is a part of Humanities Guåhan’s larger Mellon-funded project Sångåni i Taotao ni Estoriå-ta, Telling Our Stories, will address Pacific Islander issues while highlighting Micronesian representation and demonstrating cultural knowledge in other art forms, since their objective is to "illuminate ways in which Guam’s stories and those of larger Micronesia can positively contribute to regional, national and global conversations on important social justice issues," Breaking Wave Theatre Co. stated in a release.