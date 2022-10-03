'Masters of the Currents' theater show promotes social change

"You are not alone,” is the message Humanities Guåhan hopes will resonate with Micronesians in the community who may feel conflicted after leaving their island nations to make their lives here on Guam. The hope for change comes through "Masters of the Currents" - a production that's been dubbed a “powerful theatrical journey."

The play is based on the experiences of Micronesians who migrated to Hawaii.

“During the time that we were really trying to figure out what was going on in our community in Honolulu, and one of our issues is that many people misunderstood who we are,” Innocenta “Mama Ina" Sound-Kikku, an actress in the production and a cultural navigator, said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

An excerpt of the theatrical production Saturday gave shoppers at the Agana Shopping Center a glimpse of the issues Micronesians face, specifically conflicts with identity and belonging.

The show, created by TeAda Productions and co-produced by Breaking Wave Theatre Company, gave members of the Micronesian diaspora the opportunity to tell their story.

Leilani Chan, "Masters of the Currents" producer, recalled the first time she met Mama Ina and listened to the experiences of Micronesians in Hawaii.

“When we first were introduced, my co-artistic director, Ova Saopeng, and I had been doing work in the communities, specifically with Southeast Asian refugee communities. And when he heard what was happening to Micronesians in Hawaii we saw a lot of parallels to what happened to refugees after the Vietnam War era,” Chan said.

It inspired “kokua," an important Hawaiian concept to give back or help, she said. For Chan and her colleagues, that meant using their talents to the benefit of mankind.

“What we had learned in our practice as theater artists, how to gather stories and tell stories, so we can promote communication in the community so, hopefully, we can promote social change for the better,” Chan said. “With Mama Ina’s guidance, we were able to start collecting stories from the community and also looking for artists to perform in the community. Some of the actors in the show were in our very early story circles and cast workshops."

The show has toured across the United States and now the theater production is here in Micronesia, presented by Humanities Guåhan.

“It's a really important step for us. It’s our first time bringing it here and we know that the issues here are different, but, also, from what we hear, there’s a lot of similarities,” Chan said.

She encouraged island residents to attend the show and share how their stories relate to issues faced on Guam. Humanities Guåhan shared the same sentiments.

“We thought that it resonates so well with the experiences and lives of Micronesians and the Micronesian communities here on Guåhan, that we thought it was really important to bring the play here so that the communities here understand they are not alone and that these experiences happen all over," Humanities Guåhan Executive Director Kimberlee Kihleng said.

Kihleng spoke of similarities in the issues faced, but also highlighted that it's rare these voices are heard.

The "Masters of the Currents" Guam tour began Sept. 26, with a weeklong series of performance excerpts and humanities-based conversations at six public high schools, according to Humanities Guåhan.

This week, four performances are scheduled at the University of Guam Fine Arts Theatre.

"Their stories, their personal and cultural, community stories are often not heard and they are certainly underrepresented and I can say that’s particularly true on Guåhan as well,” Kihleng said.