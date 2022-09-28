Maternal mortality review funded by CDC grant

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services announced recently that it received funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, for the establishment and support of a Maternal Mortality Review Committee, or MMRC.

Throughout the years, there were 40 maternal fatalities on Guam from 1868 to 2021, which led to extremely high Maternal Mortality Ratios, also known as MMRs, DPHSS said in a press release.

With a new $2.8 million grant, the CDC recently increased its support for initiatives to end preventable maternal mortality in one U.S territory and eight states, the department stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Guam, Arkansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Rhode Island and Virginia were the nine locations that received such funding.

Through an initiative it started in 2019 called "Enhancing Reviews and Surveillance to Eliminate Maternal Mortality," the CDC now provides funding to 39 states and one U.S. territory for ERASE MM, Public Health said.

The application was a collaborative effort between Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist, and Margaret Bell, Maternal and Child Health Program coordinator IV, of the Bureau of Family Health and Nursing Services, or BFHNS, who have been working together to examine data and address issues pertaining to reproductive, maternal and child health on the island.

Key figures from the medical and public health fields and communities most impacted by maternal mortality will make up the MMRC, a joint review body.

The committee's mandate is to analyze pertinent data and potential pregnancy-related mortality on a population-level basis in order to recommend measures to prevent maternal deaths.

The island's chief executive welcomed the news, as it would benefit the thousands of families on Guam.

"Scientific research and medical data guided the success of our health care response in past years and will continue to contribute to how we improve our systems of care today," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Our administration is committed to cutting the rate of maternal mortality and reducing the disparities in maternal health outcomes. We will achieve this by advancing data collection, increasing access to comprehensive maternal and behavioral health services, and strengthening economic and social support for people before, during and after pregnancy."

The lieutenant governor expressed the same sentiments.

"As we continue taking bold action to address maternal mortality, we will continue to listen to people who are pregnant and new mothers, and ensure their feedback informs our approach to improve maternal health and strengthen our health care system," said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio. "With the support of all parts of government and society, we can make this vision a reality."

MMRCs are an important part of the pregnancy-related death prevention infrastructure in the United States, Public Health said in its release.

The MMRC recommendations take preventive measures into account.

Further analysis of data collected by the Guam MMRC will identify contributing factors and recommendations to prevent future deaths, Public Health said.