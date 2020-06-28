Maternity ward may have to wait for new hospital

Residents may have to wait for a new public hospital before getting a new maternity ward at Guam Memorial Hospital, if the move makes financial sense.

GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said during a budget hearing Thursday the project is on hold for now. One issue delaying the matter is COVID-19. The other is financing, the administrator said.

A financial institution needs to be procured to grant upfront financing, Perez-Posadas said. A U.S. Department of Agriculture loan for the ward requires reassurances from a local financial institution. There have already been a few failed attempts to secure funding for the ward.

"We haven't moved forward with that. We can revisit it again and see if we really need to continue moving forward with it because here is an option of a new hospital being built," Perez-Posadas said. "So if we're going to expend all that money to upgrade and modernize the (Maternal Child Health) area as it was originally designed, I'm not sure that really we want to expend all that money and then find some funding source again for a new hospital. So we may just have to wait it out and let the new hospital be the modernized Maternal Child Health area."

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, who was inquiring about the ward, said the Legislature will have to monitor the situation and see what makes the most sense.