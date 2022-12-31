Math teacher becomes civil engineer

It’s never too late to carve a new path, said University of Guam School of Engineering student Kristofer Lee Garcia Cruz, who went from being a high school and middle school math teacher to graduating from the university's civil engineering program Dec.18.

Cruz said his original goal was to become an engineer. However, from 2006 to 2013, when he first attended the University of Guam, the school did not have an engineering program. Instead, he pursued math and became a teacher.

“When the opportunity arrived that they opened a civil engineering (program), I just felt like I needed to grab that opportunity,” Cruz told The Guam Daily Post.

Cruz said the support of his family laid the foundations for this new journey.

“I needed all their support, especially my wife’s. She managed to fill in the gap in the need for things in the household because we have three kids. She had to do all of the chores at home while I was studying, … also with my extended family, like with my parents and my sisters, they also helped me a lot with watching the kids and dropping them off to school, … the little things were very important and they were actually very big,” Cruz said.

Cruz said he felt that he could contribute more as a teacher.

“The teaching part is, for me, on pause. I didn’t give up on that. … I felt as if I wanted to experience more of the application of my knowledge, like engineering, so that I can go back to teaching and kind of know more things in a concrete way," Cruz said. "There was something lacking. So, I wanted to kind of fill that gap and experience something first. And then I would want to teach. I feel like, in that way, I will be an even more effective teacher.”

He said the quest to better himself and never stop learning is what motivated him to step out of his comfort zone.

“How can someone be better if they haven’t done something that failed or something that made them nervous and something that they (needed) to overcome?”

Cruz told The Guam Daily Post that even with the new challenges of going back to university, he felt as though his experience and age played a positive role in the accomplishment of his dream.

“I think (the younger students) learned a lot from me about being professional and doing the best that you can do even if there’s a lot of setbacks, like responsibilities at home or responsibilities of a full-time job," he said. "I didn’t expect to have an easy ride of it, but with the support of the professors at UOG, they’re very professional and very understanding, those are some of the reasons why I feel like I succeeded.”