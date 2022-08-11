Stephen Gatewood is now the sales and customer service manager for Guam and Micronesia for Matson, the company announced in a news release.

He was promoted on July 1 to his new position and previously held an operations role on Guam. According to the release, “Gatewood brings a wealth of business and sales and marketing experience to his new position.”

Gatewood will oversee all sales and customer service in Guam and Micronesia, which includes the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Republic of Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, and Republic of the Marshall Islands as part of his new position, the release stated.

"Customer service is the heart of Matson’s business and what I care about most, so I am excited and grateful for this new opportunity to grow closer to our customers," Gatewood told The Guam Daily Post.

Patrick Bulaon, vice president and general manager for Guam and Micronesia, said, “We are pleased to announce Stephen’s new role with Matson. Stephen’s extensive experience in sales and customer service is well suited to Matson’s customer-focused approach to business. He also brings a passion for social responsibility that will be instrumental in continuing the important work we do in the community, especially with scholarship development and environmental stewardship.”

For the last nine years, Gatewood worked in the tourism and transportation industries. He worked for six years at Alupang Beach Club as the sales and marketing manager overseeing the sales and marketing activities in Guam, Korea, Taiwan, China, and the Philippines from 2013 to 2019, according to the release. The new Matson manager also served on the board of directors for the Guam Visitors Bureau from 2019 to 2022. Gatewood has represented his previous companies as a member of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce Guam.

His civic duties involve founding multiple successful businesses over the years and being the proud co-founder of the Millennial Brotherhood Scholarship, which provides financial aid to incoming high school students at his alma mater, Father Duenas Memorial School, where he graduated in 2009. Gatewood also serves as Matson’s Scholarship Ambassador to the University of Guam, providing UOG and recipients of the Matson Leadership Diversity Scholarship with an industry contact for mentorship and program support.

Gatewood is also a strong proponent of environmental responsibility, Matson stated in the release. Currently, he is on the advisory board of the Guam Green Growth Circular Economy Makerspace and Innovation Hub, a division of the UOG Center for Island Sustainability.

“He will also help oversee Adahi I Tano,’ Matson’s community environmental program in Guam,” the release stated.

Gatewood graduated from the University of San Diego with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations with a minor in Theological and Religious Studies.

"For the last 25 years, Matson has shown its commitment to Guam and Micronesia through reliable on-time service and its customer-focused approach to doing business. As we look ahead, Matson is focused on supporting economic recovery efforts in the region and continues to place a high priority on making our island communities better places to live and work," he told the Post.