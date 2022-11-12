Matson Navigation signs $1B contract for 3 new ships

Matson Navigation Company has signed a $1 billion contract with Philly Shipyard Inc. to build three new massive Aloha Class containerships for the carrier company.

The first ship of the three is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026, with subsequent deliveries anticipated in 2027.

"The new vessels will join two Aloha Class ships previously built for Matson by Philly Shipyard that entered service in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Like their sister ships, the new vessels will be equipped with dual fuel engines that are designed to operate on either conventional marine fuels or liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as other 'green ship technology' features, such as a fuel-efficient hull design and environmentally safe double hull fuel tanks and freshwater ballast systems. While the earlier ships require some modification to operate with LNG, the new ships will be delivered LNG-ready," Matson Inc. said in a press release.

Matson set corporate goals to achieve a 40% reduction in Scope 1 greenhouse gas fleet emissions by 2030 and net-zero Scope 1 emissions by 2050. Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions that come from sources controlled or owned by an organization, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The 854-foot Aloha Class vessels are the largest containerships ever built in the U.S. and are designed to operate at speeds in excess of 23 knots, according to Matson.

The three new ships will replace three vessels currently in use in Matson's China-Long Beach Express (CLX) service, which will in turn replace three older vessels currently used in the company's Alaska service, "redeploying bigger and faster vessels into that trade lane," Matson said in the release.

Matson Navigation is a subsidiary of Matson Inc.

"These new Jones Act-compliant vessels will be built specifically for our China-Long Beach Express service and, like their sister ships, are expected to help Matson achieve its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal while also providing additional capacity and speed benefitting our Hawaii service as well as the CLX," Matt Cox, Matson Inc. chairman and executive officer, said in the release.