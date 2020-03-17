Matson: Operations continue uninterrupted

Matson assures the Guam community that operations continue uninterrupted and service schedules will be maintained as normal with weekly service to the territory from the U.S. West Coast and Honolulu.

The company issued a statement in response to concerns that were circulating on island.

Matson is committed to taking all appropriate steps to ensure the continuation of services, including the deployment of reserve vessels if necessary to continue meeting the needs of our customers, according to the company statement.

The company is also monitoring developments and complying with local, federal and international government reporting and prevention directives for maritime operations.