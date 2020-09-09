Matson ship's crew member tests negative for COVID-19

Editor's Note: This updates the earlier story with the test results.

The crew member of the Matson ship that arrived at Port Authority of Guam this morning tested negative for COVID-19.

“We are saddened to report that while en route to Guam, one of our crew members aboard the M/V Papa Mau was found unresponsive in his cabin. The captain followed emergency protocols and notified the U.S. Coast Guard immediately," a press release from Matson states.

"Guam Customs cleared the vessel upon arrival into Guam, and out of precaution, the Department of Public Health and Social Services conducted a COVID-19 test of the crew member. The test result came back negative."

The press release notes that Matson follows CDC guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety of all personnel at sea and on shore. All crew members were recently tested for COVID-19, and all received negative test results. Vessel crew members are not allowed to go ashore at the ports they visit to reduce any risk of exposure to COVID-19. Additional Matson protocols include wearing face masks in the presence of others, washing and sanitizing hands often, sanitizing common and personal areas, practicing physical distancing, and limiting access for shoreside personnel.

"We appreciate the caution that the Port took to ensure the safety of all onboard and ashore and thank the Coast Guard for their support," Matson added.

Port halted operations

Earlier today, Port officials prohibited operations on the vessel while waiting for the test results.

The Port’s assistant operations manager escorted four nurses on board to swab the lifeless crew member. Three of the public health nurses were from the Port Clinic and one was a supervisor who came down to the Port to take the lead on the swabbing. The nurses were escorted off the ship and the sample taken to DPHSS for testing. The vessel also was met at the dock by Guam Customs and Public Health.

Matson advised that all crew members were recently tested for COVID-19, and all received negative results, the press release states. Matson also noted that crew members do not take liberty at the ports they visit. The Matson Papa Mau was docked at the Port’s F5 pier at 7:25 a.m. today. The ship’s previous port of call was Palau.

If the test comes back from DPHSS negative then operations will begin immediately on the vessel. If the swab comes back positive for COVID-19 then the vessel will be placed in quarantine by the Port pending further guidance from DPHSS and other appropriate authorities.

General Manager Rory J. Respicio said the situation will not delay the arrival and operations of any other vessels that are scheduled to arrive today and tomorrow.

The Port extends its condolences to the family of the deceased as well as to Matson on the loss of their crew member, the release states.