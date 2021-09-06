Matson supports USO Guam with $12K donation

DONATION: Matson Navigation team members present a donation of $12,000 to USO Guam on Aug. 10. Matson has been an annual sponsor of the USO for 15 years, according to a release from USO Guam.

Taking part in the check presentation are, from left, Gloria Perez, executive assistant; Bernie Valencia, vice president/general manager, Guam, CNMI and Micronesia, and USO Guam Advisory Council member; and Vic Angoco, senior vice president - Pacific and past president USO Guam Advisory Council, all of Matson; Leigh Leilani Graham, Guam area director, of USO Guam; and Phillip Santos, account executive, Matson and president, USO Guam Advisory Council. Photo courtesy of USO Guam