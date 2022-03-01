Defendant Matthew Manibusan kissed his other half and baby boy while inside the courtroom before he admitted to his involvement in the April 2021 shooting death of Joshua Meno.

Manibusan, 26, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide as a third-degree felony and possession of a firearms without a firearms identification card before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Tuesday.

His plea agreement with prosecutors landed him a five-year prison sentence with all but three years suspended.

It was said in court that Manibusan has served nearly a year of his sentence inside the Department of Corrections.

He will also serve three years of parole with two of those years to be home confinement after being released from prison.

Restitution for Meno’s family will be discussed at a later hearing.

The defense had argued that Manibusan acted in self-defense after Meno wounded one person on the neck with a machete during the April 15, 2021, incident.

He was initially charged with murder before a grand jury handed down a charge of manslaughter against him.

“It’s a clear indication that Mr. Manibusan has indeed a viable self-defense claim to the homicide charge,” said defense attorney Jay Arriola. “That being said, there is not a same defense to the gun charge. As the court is well aware, Mr. Manibusan was a parolee at the time and not eligible to have a firearm.”