May installment for power bill subsidy paid to GPA, says DOA

The Department of Administration has paid the Guam Power Authority the monthly installment for May as part of the Prugråman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program, a power bill subsidy program that grants $500 in credits for ratepayers, disbursed in $100 monthly installments over five months.

Public Law 37-16 extended the program five more months, from May through September. It would have ended in April.

The law draws from two areas of funding to support credits for the entire five months of the program extension — about $15.5 million from fiscal 2022 general fund excess revenue and nearly $10.8 million from fiscal 2023 excess revenue.

Concerns arose on the availability of funding from fiscal 2023 excess revenue, as there wasn't enough money in local coffers to fund a business assistance measure lawmakers were considering at the same time in May.

Senators ultimately settled the issue by inserting language that authorized the transfer of funds for purposes outlined in both measures as soon as the funding became available.

DOA Director Edward Birn agreed the fiscal 2022 portion of funding for the power bill subsidy program should be available.

Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson said funds for the power bill subsidy program were "fully loaded" by BBMR on June 2. He clarified that it was for the full five months, or about $26.3 million.

In addition to the subsidy program, power costs should also fall beginning this month.

On June 1, the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, the portion of the power bill that pays for fuel, dropped down to about 23 cents per kilowatt-hour. The previous price was about 32 cents per kWh.

The reduced LEAC will apply for meters read on or after June 1 through the end of January 2024.

More than half of GPA's customer base remains without power in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar, according to the Joint Information Center.

The utility has been reporting the percentage of actual customers with restored power; the number has been incrementally increasing each day. By Thursday afternoon, that figure was about 48%. GPA is targeting about 95% recovery by June 26.