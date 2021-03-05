Project: Inspire and Straight Up Music in association with hiPR present the music video premiere of "Maybe" with a livestream charity event today at 6 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Island Girl Power.

The song, written by local singer Harmony Chea and featuring KPV, "takes listeners through a journey of lost love, self-healing and charging forward to a bright future."

"The party is starting off with a live DJ set by Lil Meish," the announcement states. "There will be awesome music, great prizes and good energy by Project: Inspire, Harmony Chea and KPV."

Watch the premiere on Twitch at www.twitch.tv/projectinspire.