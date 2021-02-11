Mark Mayo's defense that he didn't know there was nearly 1 pound of meth inside the package he was asked to pick up apparently wasn't enough to clear him of the federal drug charges filed against him.

A jury found Mayo guilty Wednesday afternoon of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride and attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

The jury took about a day to return with a verdict after deliberating at the District Court of Guam.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 10.

Mayo remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals and is being held at the Department of Corrections Federal Detention Facility.

Mayo, Daniel Pangelinan, Joseph R. Roman II and Lovelia Mendoza were charged in federal court after they allegedly participated in a scheme to distribute meth between April and May 2018.

Pangelinan and Roman had picked up the package from the Barrigada post office before realizing they were being followed by federal agents.

Mendoza agreed to have Mayo meet the pair to pick up the package of drugs so he could deliver it to her.

The package, which was already replaced by investigators with sham and a tracking device, was placed on the side of the road for Mayo.

All defendants, except Mayo, accepted a plea deal with the government, and testified against him during the weeklong trial.

During the trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro played an audio recording of Mayo being questioned by federal agents at the time of his arrest. Mayo was heard stating that former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas helped him have two warrants vacated at the Adult Probation Services.

"This entire case revolved around the mayor. (FBI Agent Rafael) Fernandez was conducting public corruption cases around the government of Guam. He wanted evidence to convict the mayor of Yona. He got Mark Mayo because he found out about the warrants," said defense attorney Rawlen Mantanona during his closing arguments Tuesday.

Sambataro, however, told the jury that Mayo was aware of the drug scheme with Mendoza and the others.

"(Mendoza) would front him meth and receive money later starting with 5 grams, moving up to a half-ounce for $4,000, then moving up to an ounce at a time for $7,500," Sambataro said. "At one point, he became her top seller. He became something of an asset to her. She invested by keeping him out of jail and paying bribes to the mayor of Yona to clean up his Superior Court warrants."