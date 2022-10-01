Mayor: Dead person found in Harmon could not be identified

The identity of a deceased man found Thursday trapped under an abandoned vehicle in Harmon could not be discerned by authorities, according to Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera.

“I was told that they were not able to identify the person that got into this accident there and we would like to reach out to the family on ways we can render assistance for the family of the deceased,” Rivera said.

The Guam Police Department confirmed in a press release that no foul play was involved and that the unidentified person was attempting to remove parts from the vehicle.

"The investigation indicates the lone male was trying to remove a catalytic converter from an abandoned car, with faulty equipment and the vehicle fell on him," GPD stated in its release.

Although a death investigation is ongoing, the municipality's mayor noted the area where the individual was found was once a recycling facility where residents would dispose of their unwanted vehicles.

According to police, a trail in the jungle leads to a number of abandoned vehicles - the location where the body was discovered.

The mayor said she has attempted to discover the identity of the deceased and has made calls to people known to have frequented the area.

“You know who didn’t come home that night. Right away, all the people that I know who have been going out there looking for parts and doing mechanical stuff, I was calling some of them this morning and asked if they have seen 'so-and-so' this morning. I was shocked at that information early this morning,” the mayor said.

Rivera said the area the body was discovered in is frequented by individuals scavenging for vehicle parts.

“Unfortunately, there are people in need of parts and there have been some that have approached me asking permission to get parts from an abandoned vehicle or a car parked along the road on government easement. I would talk to them about being responsible because, when the government picks the cars up, it gets smashed," she said. "It's not good for anything. There are those that are asking to get a part, we tell them (if they) get the part they need, to dispose of the vehicle properly to the recycling center."

The mayor has encountered many abandoned vehicles in the three villages she oversees. And while she is trying to remove them for safety, she said, the effort is not always met with cooperation.

“It poses a lot of danger. I know that there have been areas where people have gotten mad at me for removing their vehicles, but you know there’s a lot of children around," she said. "And when a car is sitting on blocks, or once a vehicle is expired and it's sitting there for a while, we do our best to communicate with the owner of the vehicle or property owners to get it out of the way, especially if they leave it on government easement.”

Mayors throughout Guam have been removing abandoned vehicles in villages through a recycling program, but, according to Rivera, some residents are not eager to let go.

“We are finding that some people will keep it for sentimental value. It's OK if you are responsible and keeping the place clean and prevent rodents from hibernating in there,” she said. "Since we have a recycling program, I wish people would take advantage of it and keep the area nice and clean. So many people in the community invest in their homes and, when they come outside, they see a junk car across the street from them."

The mayor has made a plea to residents to try to mitigate the potential dangers abandoned vehicles present.

“We have a plea out to all the different private property owners to take care of their area, all the things they have on it and to work with us on the different things that need to be done to improve the community. We are also working with the Guam Police Department on different issues because we are getting a lot of calls about people entering properties without permission,” she said.

Instead of trespassing, the mayor encouraged the community to work with private property owners for access to abandoned vehicles, but also noted that many junk cars found in villages recently have been associated with illegal activities.

"People will go anywhere, usually to junkyards that have many vehicles, but they should work with the property owners. We are seeing out in the community different businesses where people are doing illegal business in the home area. So we are seeing abandoned cars, junk vehicles popping up in different areas of the neighborhood.”

Police have confirmed, meanwhile, that a video circulating social media depicting the discovery of the deceased individual in Harmon is related to the investigation.