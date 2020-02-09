Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor Jessy Gogue is just one of the island's mayors who is hoping more funds will be made available to complete road repairs.

“I think roads are an issue for every single mayor,” Gogue said.

He added that 99% of all the complaints he receives are about road maintenance. A majority involve damage to residents' vehicles, from tire blowouts to out-of-whack alignment caused by gaping potholes.

Sen. Telo Taitague, who is a member of the committee on infrastructure, introduced Bill 238-35, which seeks to funnel $2 million from the 2019 General Fund balance to the Department Public Works for road repairs. Gogue said that while this may be only a small fraction of what he needs, it is better than nothing.

Gogue said he projects it may cost about $880 million to repair village roads across the island which are not eligible for federal funding. This is taking into account for inflation in the 11 years since DPW estimated repair to the village roads would cost $746 million he said.

Compounding the issue is the fact that village roads continue to deteriorate, and the cost of construction has risen due to the denial of H-2B visas needed to supply the necessary workforce, he said.

According to a monthly status report from January on village streets and road resurfacing repairs by the Department of Public Works, a total of $580,000 has been spent thus far to pave four streets in Talofofo and one in Tamuning.

Scheduling for the road striping of South Pauline Heights, Sabana Drive, Sabana Extension and North Paulino in Talofofo is currently underway, as is the installation of a second line on the sidewalk of Farenholt Avenue in Tamuning.

Paving of seven streets in the central region of the island was completed at an estimated cost of approximately $682,000.

Five streets in the southern region of the island – Duenas Street in Agat, Felix T. Pangelinan Drive in Santa Rita, Chalan Aguon in Manenngon, and Felix Perez Street and Jose P. Cruz Street in Talofofo – are pending resurfacing, according to the report.

Bill 238, introduced in November 2019, awaits a vote by the Legislature, but Gogue said the money is needed to begin to make a dent in improving village roads.

“We need to improve the quality of life for our residents,” he said.