Mayor: 'I'm glad to be alive'

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares' guardian angel was watching over her and four others who were hit by a car in her village on Feb. 11.

"I'm in a little bit of pain, but I'll manage and get over it," Savares told The Guam Daily Post on Monday from her hospital bed at Guam Regional Medical City.

"Healing will take some time, but I'm glad to be alive. I have a lot to be thankful for."

The mayor, who said she is still answering work emails and text messages, had to undergo surgery Friday after suffering a fracture to her right leg. She said she also has a fracture in her right arm that doctors told her will need to heal on its own over the next four weeks.

Savares spent her Valentine's Day weekend in recovery undergoing therapy. She expects to be released from the hospital today.

"We are thankful there was no fatality and no children or students out on that sidewalk," she said.

'All of us were trying to scramble away'

Savares recalled the day of the crash.

She said she was with officials from the Department of Agriculture and Guam Department of Education assessing trees that were causing an obstruction on the fence line at the Benavente Middle School campus.

"We were walking away from that area toward the inside of the school," Savares said. "I was talking to the gentleman from DOE that was next to me. We were walking on the sidewalk together ... then all of a sudden, we heard this sound and when I turned around we saw this car coming."

She added: "As I was trying to run, the faster the car came. All of us were trying to scramble away. There was nowhere else for us to go. We didn't know which way as there was a ditch on one side and then the road on the other. Before he hit the rail, we did get hit on our legs on our right side with the bumper. I was worried about the three people behind me on the sidewalk."

A total of five people were injured in the crash, including Guam Department of Education employees. No student was hurt. The crash occurred around 2 p.m., an hour and a half before students were to head home.

Savares said she ended up face down on the ground and in pain, but she was still concerned about the others that had been hurt.

"They kept telling me to relax. I kept saying my leg was hurting," she said. "We were talking to each other to comfort each other."

She said her staff was also on site trying to keep her calm.

"I know that all of us victims really appreciate all the prayers from the community that was put together for us. That's what is helping us in the healing process," she said.

Driver arrested

Over the weekend, the driver involved in the crash was charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

Samuel Jr. Duenas Griffin, 34, was charged with five counts of vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents filed by the prosecution on Feb. 13, Griffin had smoked methamphetamine for the first time the night before and drank two or three beers the morning of the crash.

He allegedly told police, "I'll man up to my mistakes and try to make it right."

The driver, who had a blood-alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, was found at the crash scene unconscious and unresponsive, court documents state.

He told police he drove to get food for his family when he felt a sharp pain in his chest, documents state.

Griffin continued to drive when he felt another sharp pain before toppling over and next waking up at GRMC, documents state.

"God, I'm so sorry they got hurt," he allegedly told authorities.

Officers found a beer that was more than half full and cold to the touch hidden behind the front passenger seat, documents state.

Prosecuting attorney Sean Brown also noted that Griffin had pleaded guilty in December 2017 to DWI as a first-time offender.

Griffin is being held on $5,000 cash bail.

'We as a community need to be stronger'

"Let the justice system take care of it and whatever they have to do with him," Savares said. "We as a community need to be stronger and remind people, especially those people around us. He may have come from a relative's or his home. If someone saw him, stop him. Drugs in our community, we are trying to teach people that it's not good for the environment and the body. We pray that he and his family realized the injuries.

"He mentioned God and apologized to God for this, but can you imagine if this guy was the main supporter for his family? Where is that going to leave his children? So we try to look at the whole community, and how can we try to help each other."