From giving additional personnel funding to automating the mayor's verification system, Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje and Speaker Tina Muña Barnes on Wednesday gave mayors a roundup of what they have been working on to help villages.

Terlaje, chairman of the committee with oversight of mayors, said he will work to get what the mayors need. Terlaje is a former mayor of Yona.

The mayors brought up a host of issues they believe need legislative funding and support, including more resources to take care of public parks, identifying sites for "green waste," more COVID-19 testing and dealing with illegal dumping.

Terlaje and the speaker addressed the Mayors' Council of Guam for about an hour at the Dededo Seniors Center, though this was not part of the meeting agenda.

'Back to square one'

"The whole hour was hot air," Piti Mayor Jesse Alig said.

The Piti mayor said he appreciates the senators' time and effort, but he also wished that all mayors knew ahead of time so they could prepare and bring the most pressing concerns as a group.

He said after the election, "It's going to be back to square one."

"We all know we work hard, but working hard and actually doing something for us are two different things. Listening and doing something for us are two different things. Right now I can bet you that that was just hot air. The whole hour was hot air," Alig said.

After the meeting, Alig said he described it as "hot air" because the mayors brought up those issues numerous times "and there is still no resolution."

"It would have been better if the Mayors' Council of Guam developed one wish list with enough information and justification to draw legislative and executive branch support."

"I was frustrated because issues were being thrown at the senators in bits and pieces," Alig told The Guam Daily Post. "I believe transmitting verbiage for proposed legislation that includes the needs of the MCOG with the support of the executive branch will be much more worthwhile than to individually bombard the senators with complaints."