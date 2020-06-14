Mayor Quenga 'honored to serve'

Bill A. Quenga is now officially the mayor of Yona, ending a nearly nine-month leadership vacuum in the village where he grew up.

With the Guam Election Commission certifying the results of the May 30 Yona special election, Quenga, 49, took his oath of office on Friday night, filling the seat vacated by ex-Mayor Jesse Blas, who resigned on Jan. 30 amid charges of extortion and bribery.

"Reality has kicked in," Quenga said, minutes later. "I am very honored to serve the beautiful village of Yona."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero administered the oath of office to Quenga during what the governor said was an unprecedented kind of swearing-in ceremony.

"Tonight you are here to witness once again the power of democracy and peaceful transition," Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan said. "But for Mayor-elect Bill Quenga, there is no transition. From being certified about 15 minutes ago as mayor-elect ... (to being sworn in) as the mayor of Yona. No other mayor has ever gone through that."

The governor thanked Quenga "for stepping up to the task."

Mayor Quenga's wife, Marie Taijeron Quenga, stood by his side holding the Bible on which he placed his left hand while raising his right hand to recite his oath.

"I'm excited for him. He's got a lot of work ahead but with the team that he has, he's going to be great," Marie Quenga said.

The couple has been married since 2001 and are blessed with six children, ages 12 to 33. They and other family members, including the mayor's older brother, got to share the moment with him.

First venture into politics

In the GEC conference room, where a limited number of people was let in to maintain social distance, people cheered on the new mayor and chanted, "Biba Yona" and "Biba Guam."

Along the roadside, Quenga's supporters parked their big trucks in orderly formation as a show of support, while dozens of supporters also waited outside the GCIC Building for the newly sworn-in mayor to emerge.

After working with the Guam Waterworks Authority for 21 years as a heavy equipment operator, this will be Quenga's first venture into politics.

He worked in California in 2011 before returning home to work with GWA again, and then DZSP.

"As a people-oriented person, I've been inspired by people who serve the public," Quenga said.

The Mayors' Council's Sablan said if there's Grab & Go and Grad & Go, there's also "Swear in & Go," owing to the social distancing and 50% occupancy limit in public buildings to help further control the spread of COVID-19.

Bill Quenga said he will file his candidacy for the primary race, and is seeking to serve as mayor beyond January 2021.

Sports icon

Quenga, who attended George Washington High School, Agueda Johnston Middle School and M.U. Lujan Elementary School, has made his name in the world of sports.

He's one of Guam's most skillful baseball players.

The governor acknowledged Quenga's ability to "bring together" the manamko', the youth and other community members by sharing his passion for baseball.

Quenga coached the Yona Babe Ruth Big League 16-18 team in 2006 and Babe Ruth 9-10 in 2007, which made it to Nevada and Utah for the Cal Ripken All Star Tournaments. He's also coached the Girls Fast Pitch Softball Senior League, which made it to the Little League World Series in Delaware in 2015.

"I started playing baseball when I was 9 years old. I never thought I'd be mayor someday of the village where I grew up in," he said. He now also plays in the Masters Baseball League.

Decisive win

Quenga, a Democrat, decisively won the Yona special election after receiving 641 votes, or 42% of the total votes cast during the special election.

The second-place finisher garnered 308 votes, or 20%, while four others got 86 to 186 votes.

Of the 2,896 registered Yona voters, 1,534 actually cast ballots, for a voter turnout of 52.97%.

The voter turnout was despite the fact that Guam remains under a state of public health emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Quenga met Thursday night with the members of the Yona Municipal Planning Council and will meet again with them soon. He said it would be up to the current members whether they want to submit their courtesy resignations, but he looks forward to working with them.

His first staff meeting will be at 8 a.m. Monday.

Bill Quenga replaced former Mayor Jesse Blas, who resigned Jan. 30 amid charges of extortion and bribery.

Blas, who was arrested and had been in jail since September 2019, pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office.

The resignation gave way to the special election, which was postponed at least twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right after swearing in, my clock starts as a mayor," Bill Quenga said. "It's a 24/7 job."