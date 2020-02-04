Mayor’s council to swear in Yona MPC appointees

By Nick Delgado | The Guam Daily Post

The Mayor’s Council of Guam will announce this week when the ten Yona residents appointed to the village Municipal Planning Council by former mayor Jesse Blas will be officially sworn in.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said Blas appointed two members to replace Sen. Jose Pedo Terlaje and Melvin Werner, Yona Mayor’s Office field supervisor, who both declined their appointment last month to the MPC.

Prior to his resignation on Jan. 30, Sablan said Blas appointed Julia Cruz, retired Civil Service employee, and current Civil Service employee Marie Taisipic to the village council.

Cruz and Taisipic would join the other members of the council:

• Maria F. Castro

• Paz P. Cruz

• Pedro L.G. Guerrero

• Rose Rene F. Guerrero

• David T. Sayama

• Daniel A. Taitingfong

• Charlene C. Tenorio

• Brian J. Terlaje

Attorney General Leevin Camacho has issued an opinion in response to questions from Vice Speaker Telena Nelson whether Blas was authorized to appoint members to the MOC while in prison. The AG states that no law forbids the then-Yona mayor from appointing his municipality's council members while he faced the charges.

The MPC typically covers village operations in the absence of a mayor or vice mayor. However, Blas never appointed members until four months after his arrest in connection to his federal extortion and bribery case.