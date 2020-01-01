A woman who is among the cooperating witnesses in the federal case against indicted Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas is expected to sign a plea agreement with the government, but the details of the plea will be filed under seal.

That means the plea deal will not be disclosed to the public.

Defendant Vickilyn Ramonica Manglona Teregeyo, also known as Vickilynn Teregayo, faces two drug possession cases in the Superior Court of Guam.

The case was heard before Judge Anita Sukola on Tuesday. Teregeyo again didn’t attend the hearing because she lives on Saipan.

''We are trying to ascertain just how exactly it will affect our client, her federal supervised release, and whether or not she will have to serve any time incarcerated," defense attorney William Gavras said.

"Is she going to be testifying against the mayor of Yona if his case were to go to trial. Do you know?" said Sukola.

"I suspect so, yes," said Gavras.

"Do you know if her testimony or cooperation in that case will have an effect on the federal matter?" Sukola asked.

"Yes. It does," said Gavras. "She is ‘supervised release,’ meaning that she completed her sentence in her federal case. However, her supervised release may be affected, upon her testimony at the federal trial."

He said Teregeyo is also cooperating with local prosecutors.

"This cooperation, is it for other local jurisdiction cases or federal issues?" Sukola asked.

"I understand that the local attorney general's office is interested in the information for their own use,” Gavras said. “Whether it's transferred to the federal government or not, I don't know.”

The defense had hoped to arrange for Teregeyo to take the plea from off island. Sukola, however, said she thinks Teregeyo should appear in person.

Public defender Jocelyn Roden, who also represents Teregeyo, told the court that the defense plans to move forward with a change of plea at the next hearing.

'Not going to chop liver'

"No," said Sukola. "She's going to have to be drug tested and I am going to need to know what is going on with the federal cases, too. I am not going to chop liver here in the local jurisdiction. We need to know what's going on."

The case will once again be heard during a trial-setting hearing scheduled for Feb. 11.

Teregeyo is accused of attempting to deliver methamphetamine to an officer at the Department of Corrections.

Mayor Blas, who has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of extortion and bribery in connection with alleged drug activity in his village, served as a third-party custodian for Teregeyo at one point early on in her local drug case.

Federal investigators learned of the alleged acts involving the mayor from Teregeyo, who had been in a romantic relationship with Blas.

The FBI testified that Teregeyo alleged the mayor assaulted her and on one occasion punched her hard in the face, had her dragged into a residence and held her hostage for at least three days.

Teregeyo's federal case has since been handed over from the jurisdiction in Guam to the federal court in the Northern Marianas, court documents state.

In June 2018, Teregeyo pleaded guilty in federal court to drug use and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Teregeyo was a user of a controlled substance and knowingly possessed a Lorcin Engineering L380 semi-automatic handgun and three rounds of ammunition, federal court documents state. She was sentenced to three years' supervised release in May 2019.