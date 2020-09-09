Thirty-one-year-old Jasmine Salas was a woman of faith, mother to a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, daughter of Asan/Maina Mayor Frankie Salas, and Guam’s youngest life taken too soon by the COVID-19 virus.

“I am feeling so very down,” said Mayor Salas, who last spoke with Jasmine on Sunday, the night before she passed away. “I was talking to her and she kept telling me, ‘Dad, I love you,’ and I said, ‘Of course, Jasmine, I love you, too.’”

Mayor Salas, who is also in-home isolation after testing positive for the virus in late August, said he was hopeful that she would make a full recovery.

“I kept checking and telling her to be strong, to take medication and get up and walk around and do something,” he said.

Jasmine Salas became Guam’s 17th COVID-related death on Monday morning.

The mayor recalls the day he learned that his youngest daughter’s life was cut short.

“That morning my son-in-law was making breakfast and he found her sleeping and not breathing,” he said. “My son in law called 911 and the ambulance came later and took her to GRMC, and they pronounced her dead.”

Jasmine Salas, who was living in Dededo, was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC at 8:46 am on Sept. 7.

The mayor said she had diabetes, high blood pressure along with other health issues. He adds Jasmine had to go to the hospital just days prior.

“I don’t know why when she was hospitalized last week, they took her to GMH for shortness of breath and then the ambulance took her back home. Why was she not admitted for observation?” he said. “Now, she’s gone.”

He continues grieving in quarantine and is unable to see his daughter’s body in the mortuary.

“I really miss my daughter,” he said. “She’s up in heaven now.”

On Aug. 28, one of Jasmine Salas’ final posts on Facebook was a prayer that read, “Dear God, Please protect my family and friends as they go about their day. Let no harm come to them. Send them blessings and happiness. Amen.”

“We haven’t settled (plans) yet for my daughter’s funeral,” he said. “Every night before I go to bed, I always do prayers for her...God is taking care of her right now.”

Salas said he is grateful that his daughter did make time to visit and have him spend time with his grandchildren.

“I am very proud that she wanted me to be close to my grandkids,” he said. “Her kids are very close to her.”

He said others in his family and his staff have since tested negative.

Mayor Salas said aside from mourning the loss of Jasmine, he is feeling better and expects to be cleared this week.