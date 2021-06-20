On Friday, Merizo shooting suspect Dino Cruz, was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond and placed on house arrest.

He is to remain in his Merizo home at all times with the exception of travel to and from work, court appearances and medical purposes.

Assistant Attorney General Alysa Draper-Derhart, pushed for the stricter terms noting that the victim, Joma Mata, is also a Merizo resident.

She stressed to the court that Cruz intentionally retrieved a gun to confront the victim as she raised concerns for Mata’s safety and the community.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with several residents about whether they feel safe now that Cruz is back in the village on house arrest.

One Merizo resident who asked not to be named, said she’s afraid because she frequents the area where the shooting took place.

“He went to a place where Joma was at. It wasn’t Joma’s house, it’s scary that he really felt that he could beat up a guy and shoot him,” said the resident.

She said knowing he was released makes her question the justice system.

“The way I look at it is, I can say 'Oh, I didn’t intentionally plan to kill him, just hurt him.' So I can just shoot him and I’ll be OK because I didn’t intend to kill him,” said the worried resident.

Cruz allegedly beat Mata before shooting him in the leg area over allegations of a stolen vehicle. Court documents stated that the bullet went through the leg and was lodged in the victim's foot.

Another Merizo resident said this wasn’t the first time Cruz has become confrontational with Mata. There was a confrontation between the two a month ago.

He believed the incident on South Doyle Street was the culmination of altercations between the two cousins. Cruz’s release makes him question how the case will develop in court.

“If everything was set the way that they are going to do it with attempted murder, Dino would be in jail already, no matter what,” said the resident.

But the resident doesn’t place the blame for the shooting entirely on Cruz. He said there are always two sides of the story.

The Merizo village is a tight-knit community where the Cruz and Mata clans are deeply seeded, said Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf who is related to both the victim and the suspect.

When asked about the safety of the community the Merizo mayor said the incident was an isolated one.

“The community at this point and time has nothing to worry about, this is an isolated incident of family violence. There’s never been anything like this happen,” Chargualaf said.

The mayor described the shooting as a family squabble and stressed that sometimes people act in the heat of the moment. He said it's an unfortunate incident.

Cruz was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony and theft of property as a third-degree felony.

The first two charges carry the special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime.