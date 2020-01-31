The search begins for a new leader in the village of Yona after Jesse Mendiola Blas officially resigned from his elected position on Thursday.

The same day he offered his resignation, court records became public that he has cut a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

According to the Jan. 27 plea agreement, Blas will admit to the charge of extortion under color of official right.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Blas is scheduled to plead guilty on Feb. 4.

"The defendant also understands that should the sentencing judge decide not to accept any of the parties' recommendations, that the decision is not a basis for withdrawing from this plea agreement or a basis for withdrawing this plea of guilty," the agreement states.

In the plea deal, Blas will admit that while he was a public official, he intended to obtain money that he knew he was not entitled to receive, document state.

Blas has been jailed for the past four months after he was arrested and indicted on federal charges of extortion and bribery.

'Heavy heart'

"It is with a heavy heart that I step down from my position as the mayor of the village of Yona on Jan. 30, 2020," Blas wrote to the Mayors' Council in his resignation letter. "I extend my deepest apologies to the people of Yona for the hurt and confusion caused by my current circumstances."

The council's Executive Director Angel Sablan said he received the letter from Blas' defense attorneys late Wednesday afternoon.

"The process is to send this letter to the Guam Election Commission and to the governor of Guam. It would be up to the election commission to declare that there is now a vacancy in the village of Yona for the mayor's position," said Sablan. "We are all saddened because the mayor has been a part of our council even before he was a mayor. So it's like losing a family member. I know he carries a heavy cross. But, I certainly believe personally that he is doing this for the people of Yona."

He said, after a vacancy is declared, then the GEC will have 60 days to hold a special election.

"Obviously, we won't have a mayor-elect until sometime in March," he said.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said the commission is tentatively set to hold a special meeting on Feb. 7 to discuss the vacancy.

'He was a real damn good mayor'

Staff at the mayor's office will continue to run the daily operations.

"I feel real bad for him. We are sad but we still must move on," said Melvin Warner, Yona Mayor's Office field supervisor, who also saw Blas' apology in his resignation letter. "It's very sincere. We love you and we are still praying for you."

"It's very heartbreaking," said Rose Guerrero, administrative assistant to the mayor. "Yona has lost a good mayor. He was a real damn good mayor. Let's not forget about all the good he's done, despite all that, let's not forget the good he's done for everyone."

Guerrero's message to Blas: "We believe in you. We still believe in you. We are still praying for him and we love him. He's family. That's the way he treats everyone, like family."

The mayor was indicted on Sept. 18, 2019. He was accused of entering into an agreement with an informant posing as a drug dealer to receive about $15,000 in bribes in exchange for allowing some of the village's postal cluster mailboxes for use in drug trafficking, court documents state.

He is scheduled to plead guilty to the extortion charge on Jan. 31.

'Yona deserves a mayor'

Prior to him being elected, Blas had worked with the mayor's office under former Mayor and current Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje.

"I respect the mayor’s decision to step aside and allow the process defined in law to fill the vacancy created by his resignation," said Sen. Terlaje. "Whatever our opinions on this matter, Yona deserves a mayor and everyone deserves his or her day in court. I pray for the village of Yona and everyone touched by this sad set of circumstances."

"I thank Mayor Jesse Blas for putting the people of Yona first," said Speaker Tina Muña Barnes. "By stepping aside as he addresses his personal matters, I hope this will allow for some clarity as to how we can move forward. Again I would like to reiterate that every man is innocent until proven guilty. Once the Guam Election Commission sends down a request for a supplemental budget, I am committed to working with the OFB chair and the 35th Guam Legislature to ensure that we do right by the people of Yona."

Blas' arrest and the lack of a Municipal Planning Council or a vice mayor left the MCOG, senators and even the governor offering proposals to either recall or replace Blas while he is being detained at DOC.

Blas appointed members to the MPC at the start of this year, whom the Mayors' Council said, for now, would remain in place.

AG opinions

Attorney General Leevin Camacho on Thursday issued an opinion that no law forbids the then-Yona mayor from appointing his municipality's council members while he faced the charges.

"It was the right thing to do," said Vice Speaker Telena Nelson of Blas' resignation. "I am committed to moving forward in addressing the gaps in the statute to ensure this does not occur again."

The governor recently vetoed Bill 259, which promises to address mayoral vacancies. The governor was concerned that the legislation would overstep the power of the executive branch to appoint interim mayoral replacements.

The Guam attorney general, in another opinion also issued Thursday, said the Legislature can determine the manner in filling vacancies for mayor or vice mayor without encroaching on the governor's power under the Organic Act. The federal law established Guam's three branches of government.

"The mayor's resignation allows the residents of Yoña to move forward – allowing members of that community to fill a mayoral vacancy in the manner already determined by law. (Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio) and I stand behind Yona and every person working to make it a safer, better place to live," said the governor.

Blas has been the village leader since he was elected in 2016. He also worked as the Yona Mayor's Office administrative assistant from 2011 to 2016. Blas was a Superior Court of Guam deputy marshal and is a former Guam police officer.