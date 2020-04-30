A video that captured a toddler attempting to cross one of Guam's busiest highways – Route 16 in Harmon – by himself is being investigated by the Guam Police Department.

“Oh my God!" a woman was overheard shouting in the recording.

The video showed the little boy attempting to cross the southbound lane near the San Miguel building in Harmon on his own, as some cars continued to drive through the area while others stopped.

Cars could be heard honking their horns before the child turned back around and walked himself to the median.

At least two other children could be seen in the video on the opposite end of the busy street.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said police officers were investigating.

“I was even surprised as to why those cars are not stopping to help the child,” said Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera, who received the video Thursday morning. “It was very scary, very dangerous. I would have stopped the traffic and took that child. We are pleading for people to be on the lookout and mindful of young children wandering out by themselves.”

She said she has her staff on the lookout for children who are spotted out without any adult supervision.

“To parents: Please hold on to your children,” she said.

Another video clip shared on social media showed Guam police officers at a nearby apartment building along Route 16. One officer was seen carrying the child before he handed him over to a woman standing outside of the apartment.