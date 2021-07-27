Guamanians applying for the All RISE program won't need a mayor's verification of their village of residency.

Acting Gov. Josh Tenorio announced in a press release the Department of Revenue and Taxation has been directed to accept applications without mayors’ verifications if they satisfy all of the other requirements. Tenorio is acting governor while Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is in Washington, D.C.

When the application process opens, Rev and Tax will ask applicants to indicate their village of residence and the department will work with mayors to verify residency in the order in which their application was submitted, the release states.

The program was enacted into law last year by the previous Legislature but hasn't yet been executed. It aims to help income-qualified individuals by providing a one-time payment of between $500 to $800 depending on how many will qualify.

A qualifying individual is someone with an adjusted gross income that doesn't exceed $40,000; the threshold for joint tax filers is $80,000 a year.

At the announcement several weeks ago that applicants would need to submit a mayor's verification, village mayors' offices were inundated with requests for the paper document.

According to a statement from Tenorio, mayors' offices "continue to experience difficulty satisfying the heightened demand." He said to "help alleviate these challenges and in consideration of the fact that there is neither a definition for the term 'Guam Mayor’s verification' nor a prescribed process for issuing that document contained in the applicable rules, this particular requirement shall be satisfied through an administrative review process undertaken by DRT and the various mayors’ offices after applications are accepted."

“I am confident that this process will alleviate the increased demand for residency verifications at mayors’ offices,” Tenorio added. “We will continue to find ways to direct aid in the most effective and impactful ways so that our island can rebuild better than before.”