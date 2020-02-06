Mayors: Aetna health insurance is failing GovGuam workers

The Mayors' Council of Guam voted to ask the Legislature to allow insurance providers other than Aetna in the government of Guam health insurance contract, after some discussion identifying concerns with the current carrier.

Aetna International won the fiscal 2020 GovGuam health insurance contract, albeit with ongoing challenges from TakeCare Insurance Co. TakeCare is challenging the law behind the contract selection process in federal court.

‘I've not gotten my reimbursement’

Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald initiated the motion for the vote during an MCOG meeting Wednesday.

"I know of a lot of people that are experiencing a lot of problems with Aetna," McDonald said. “I’m telling you, the problems that I ran into with Aetna, I would not like anybody to get into that situation.”

The mayor said he has been waiting the past two months for an $8,000 reimbursement from the insurer.

"I'm struggling now to pay my power and my utilities because I've not gotten my reimbursement," McDonald added.

MCOG President and Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said she knew a resident who was told by Aetna to pay for his transportation to the Philippines. Aetna made the appointment and is paying for his most recent round of medications, but this resident is still waiting on three reimbursements from prior rounds of treatment.

"I see other people, I hear from others, but I think it's something that needs to be addressed with the Department of Administration. Because we're not the only agency, it's a governmentwide concern," Savares said.

Problems with off-island treatment

McDonald stated that he is receiving complaints from constituents and also noted that people dissatisfied with Aetna are expressing their frustration through calls to talk radio.

Mayors also identified the wife of Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje as one of the individuals who've had issues with the service from the carrier.

"People are experiencing a terrible situation. The same situation we run into when we go off island, especially to the Philippines," McDonald said. “People go to the Philippines, they come back not being serviced because they're just frustrated with the situation in the Philippines.”

Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf also had concerns with Aetna when seeking treatment off island, where he went to the Philippines to accompany another person for her surgery, but ended up returning because nothing was sorted, according to Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico.

Bill would allow Legislature to accept two proposals

Sen. Jose Terlaje and Speaker Tina Muña Barnes introduced Bill 255-35 to repeal the "single most economic" requirement for the government of Guam healthcare insurance contract, over concerns with the Aetna, largely involving costs and standards of care.

The measure would task a negotiating team with selecting the two best proposals and submit them to the Legislature for final approval.

Current law ensures that only one insurance proposal shall be forwarded to the governor for consideration, either an exclusive deal or a non exclusive proposal involving different carriers, whichever is more economically beneficial.

TakeCare: Reduce prices by repealing law that favors GRMC

However, TakeCare has stated that concerns can be rectified by first repealing Public Law 35-2, a measure that was introduced by Barnes.

According to Joseph Husslein, president and CEO of TakeCare Insurance Company Inc, cost savings were not realized because control of the price was delegated to the Guam Regional Medical City, a private hospital.

"True choice for the Government of Guam employees, families and retirees begins with repealing Public Law 35-2. Insurance costs savings were not realized because control of the price of the health plan was delegated to the private hospital, which limited affordable health plans," Husslein told the Post in early December 2019, shortly after Bill 255 was introduced.