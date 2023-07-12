The Mayors' Council of Guam want $7.8 million more in local funding next fiscal year, to keep over 100 community maintenance workers on its payroll and keep up with increasing personnel and utilities costs.

A budget of $15.26 million is required to stave off staff cuts and to keep up with this year’s 22% raise for workers on the government's general pay plan, according to MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan.

Last year, the council was cut off from the Guam Highway Fund, which previously funded the salaries of at least five community service workers for each of the 19 local mayor's offices. American Rescue Plan money was provided by the Office of the Governor to cover the funding gap, to the tune of $2.8 million, but the MCOG also had the local portion of its budget reduced to about $7.4 million.

Also included in the Mayors' Council budget request for 2024 is $2.1 million for utilities - inclusive of power costs that sit at $1.5 million after doubling in recent years, according to Sablan.

While mayors still have federal ARP funds that could be used to cover payroll through next fiscal year, about $7.6 million worth of it, Sablan said, the council does not want to use the money.

“We have not requested for the additional funds because we do want to come up with a plan. We want to see what our FY24 budget looks like first, before we decide what to bet. We certainly don't want to use the (ARP) for personnel like they did just last year,” he said.

Speaker Therese Terlaje pointed out that the MCOG was asking for double the amount in local government support for the upcoming fiscal year.

“Those are significant increases,” she said.

Sen. Joanne Brown raised a point of caution about the Legislature’s ability to fund the increase, noting that several other agencies were asking for increases in the upcoming year, notably the University of Guam.

“I just think we need to be realistic. Last year, we were assured your community (maintenance) workers were getting funded by the administration. So we're not able to fund this two-point-plus-million now - what's the option?" Brown asked.

If federal funds have to be obligated, they will be, Piti Mayor and MCOG President Jesse Alig replied.

“If we had to use (ARP funding), we will use (it). We should use (it). But I think Angel also mentioned that should be the last resort, simply because we are hoping to use the money for other improvements, Alig said.

The council's spending request also includes funding for an additional employee to run the Sinajana Arts Center, and two extra administrative assistants to help the MCOG deal with a backlog of purchase orders.

With more federal money and grants coming in, the council has been unable to keep up with the “tremendous amount of financial reporting,” Sablan told lawmakers.

“It is, to say the least, a tremendous workload for just two administrative assistants to complete on a timely basis, even as they work after hours," he said.