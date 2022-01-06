Mayors call on GAIN shelter to accept more stray animals

Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig reported that a stray dog bit one of the residents in his village of Piti Wednesday morning, prompting mayors to call on Guam Animals In Need to start taking in more stray animals that mayors have taken off the streets.

It was among key discussions at the first MCOG meeting for 2022, along with the use of the initial $8 million out of more than $17 million in American Rescue Plan funds for villages and mayors' offices.

GAIN Board of Directors President Cyrus Luhr, in response to The Guam Daily Post's questions, said GAIN empathizes with the frustration felt by mayors and that GAIN has been accepting more animals from the mayors than ever before, including pre-pandemic.

"However, the problem is the stray animal population continues to grow at an ever faster rate," Luhr said. "The best solution is an islandwide spay-and-neuter program. Thankfully, the government approved funding for this program in October."

Guam is home to some 25,000 to 60,000 stray animals in 19 villages.

Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald, at the MCOG meeting, said it's about time mayors "revisit the people in charge of getting rid of these stray animals."

"Because if we're going to depend on GAIN, I'm sorry, they're all animal lovers and they're gonna feel sorry for all the dogs. And we're gonna have the same problems," McDonald said.

GAIN's shelter currently has 53 dog kennels for adoption and quarantine, and 47 cat kennels. Dog kennels can hold up to two adult dogs, or multiple puppies, Luhr said.

"Like many shelters, we constantly operate at full capacity. At this moment, we have one kennel open," Luhr said, but this changes daily and sometimes hourly.

No other details on the condition of the bitten Piti resident was shared during and after the Zoom meeting. Guam is a rabies-free island.

Alig asked whether GAIN would need to wait for strays to bite humans before accepting more animals.

Luhr said injured or aggressive animals are prioritized for intakes, and these emergency cases occur daily.

"We never turn away an injured animal or a dog that has bit a human," he added.

GAIN accepts animals from mayors and Animal Control, as well as from the public.

"So we must manage the inflow of animals in as safe a manner as possible, especially during the pandemic," Luhr said.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco, who leads the mayors' efforts on stray animal control, and other mayors took turns questioning where GAIN used the funds that the government of Guam supposedly funneled into the animal facility.

The Legislature appropriated $450,000 to the Department of Agriculture for fiscal year 2022 to tackle the stray population issue, including building new kennels for GAIN and setting up an affordable spay/neuter clinic.

Luhr said the Office of the Attorney General is currently reviewing an agreement between GAIN and the Department of Agriculture that, once approved, will allow GAIN to build more kennels at the shelter and double its capacity.

A new government veterinarian specializing in spaying and neutering has since been recruited, and she begins work later this month.

Luhr said the veterinarian will work primarily out of the GAIN clinic. Shortly after she begins, GAIN plans to hire a second veterinarian to conduct additional animal sterilizations.

'We need to find other options'

At the mayors' meeting, McDonald of Agana Heights also raised the issue of whether GAIN has been keeping stray animals for only up to a certain period of time after no one adopts the stray animals.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said when mayors have 12 strays taken off the streets, for example, GAIN would only accept to place a few of them in their Yigo kennels.

The rest are left with the mayors' offices, which Savares said have to spend on "expensive" dog food and other resources while waiting for GAIN to take these animals in.

"We need to find other options. Spay and neutering is something that we have tried. I don't think we're trying fast enough, though," Savares told fellow mayors.

Luhr said GAIN tries to leave one or two kennels open in case of an incoming emergency or a dog that has bit a person, and even these kennels are usually full by the end of the day.

"Thankfully, through adoptions and fostering, we're able to move animals out of the shelter, but it's a constant juggling act," he said.

Luhr also said GAIN works closely with MCOG's Stray Animal Round Up Committee led by MTM's Paco, to prioritize the villages they select on a rotating basis.

"While we always accept emergency intakes from any village at any time, when it comes to the non-emergency intakes from mayors and their staff, we defer to their leadership on which villages they wish to prioritize on any given week," Luhr said.