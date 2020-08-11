Mayors can now remove used tires, green waste, white goods

Mayors can start the process of removing used tires, green waste, electronics and white goods from their villages using the Limited Recycling Fund, in addition to abandoned vehicles.

Purchase orders for the removal of these recyclable materials have been released, and it's now up to the 19 mayors to work with available contractors to haul and recycle the items, according to Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan.

Mayors, however, have to act fast because the purchase orders are good only up to Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.

"Please use your (purchase orders) as fast as you can," Sablan said at the mayors' council meeting Wednesday, because additional funds to remove remaining recyclables can only be tapped once mayors show their invoices.

For used tires, the purchase orders for each of the 19 villages range from $1,000 to $4,000, depending on village size and need.

Dededo and Yigo, with the largest populations, got the maximum amount. The sole vendor for used tire removal is Guahan Waste Control Inc.

Purchase orders for the removal of white goods such as used refrigerators and water heaters, the purchase orders are for $1,000 to $4,000. Sablan said washers, dryers and stoves are accepted at recycling facilities at no charge.

Agat, Dededo, Mangilao, Piti, Santa Rita, and Yigo got the maximum purchase order amount for white goods removal. Villages may contract Pyramid International Corp. or Global Recycling Inc. for the removal of these items.

For electronics such as old computers and televisions, the purchase orders for 12 villages were from $1,000 to $3,000. Piti received the maximum amount.

Purchase orders for 11 villages' green waste are from $1,000 to $4,000, with Talofofo getting the maximum amount.

Earlier, mayors also got their purchase orders to remove 20 to 100 abandoned vehicles in each village, depending on village size and need.

The funds to remove these recyclables come from the Recycling Revolving Fund, which is a portion of the fees that Guam residents pay every time they register a vehicle at the Department of Revenue and Taxation.