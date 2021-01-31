Guam mayors have received purchase orders totaling $500,000, enabling them to start removing discarded tires and 20 to 100 abandoned or junk vehicles per village depending on need.

"Our common goal is keep Guam clean," Mayors Council of Guam President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said Thursday.

The removal of these items is part of an islandwide recycling and beautification program.

"Residents are encouraged to call their mayor's office to schedule pick up or disposal of tires and junk vehicles," Alig said.

Dededo and Yigo, the largest and most populous villages, will be able to remove 100 abandoned vehicles each, while others such as Hagåtña will be able to remove 20 vehicles each, MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said.

MCOG Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, said mayors received the purchase orders for vehicles Tuesday and Wednesday.

The purchase orders for tire recycling came out as early as Monday, Alig said.

Removal and hauling costs $150 each vehicle, while the actual recycling or sending off island is $250 a vehicle. The total purchase orders are broken down into:

$245,000 for the recycling of abandoned vehicles.

$148,000 for the hauling of abandoned vehicles.

$107,000 for the recycling of discarded tires.

The $500,000 worth of purchase orders is just the initial amount out of $1.3 million allocated for villages' recycling efforts in fiscal 2021.

This means mayors will have a chance to get more purchase orders for abandoned vehicles later in the fiscal year, as well as for white goods and green waste, among other things.

"It's easier to increase the purchase orders if they need more and there's still funds, rather than de-obligate the funds that they don't need or use," Sablan said.

The purchase orders for abandoned vehicle recycling alone, based on MCOG data:

Agana Heights: $12,500 for 50 vehicles.

Agat: $15,000 for 60 vehicles.

Asan-Maina: $8,750 for 35 vehicles.

Barrigada: $15,000 for 60 vehicles.

Chalan Pago-Ordot: $10,000 for 40 vehicles.

Dededo: $25,000 for 100 vehicles.

Hagåtña: $5,000 for 20 vehicles.

Inarajan: $15,000 for 60 vehicles.

Mangilao: $15,000 for 60 vehicles.

Merizo: $10,000 for 40 vehicles.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite: $10,000 for 40 vehicles.

Piti: $10,000 for 40 vehicles.

Santa Rita: $10,000 for 40 vehicles.

Sinajana: $15,000 for 60 vehicles.

Talofofo: $10,000 for 40 vehicles.

Tamuning: $15,000 for 60 vehicles.

Umatac: $8,750 for 35 vehicles.

Yigo: $25,000 for 100 vehicles.

Yona: $10,000 for 40 vehicles.

Each village received anywhere from $4,000 to $10,000 in purchase orders for tire recycling, depending on village size and need. These include used tires with or without rims.

Alig said mayors can request additional money once they've exhausted their current purchase orders and submitted all their invoices.

After receiving the purchase orders, mayors can coordinate with haulers to schedule the actual removal of abandoned vehicles.

Some villages still have abandoned vehicles that were not picked up during the prior fiscal year's funding cycle, so those will be prioritized, mayors said.

The $500,000 is from the Recycling Revolving Fund, which comes from a portion of fees that residents pay when they renew or register vehicles. While residents pay a portion into the fund, that's only a fraction of the $400 needed to haul and recycle each abandoned vehicle.

But village mayors said it's time to start charging residents who ask for removal of several vehicles every year, especially after they cannibalize the vehicles for a business and then expect the government to pick them up.

Guam has been accumulating thousands of abandoned and junk vehicles while only hundreds can be removed every year because of limited funding.

Even with increased funding, there is still limited land and lack of an impound lot and lack of enforcement of laws, that make it harder for Guam to get rid of vehicles no one wants anymore, mayors said.

Sablan said while the purchase orders released this week are valid until Sept. 30, he hopes that mayors will use them immediately.

There are only three companies on island that accept old vehicles for recycling, Sablan said. These are Global Recycling Center, Pyramid Recycling, and SD Recycling Services. Mayors also have to work with haulers to bring the abandoned vehicles to the recycling centers.