Mayors concerned about funding for public school maintenance

Mayors expressed their concern over the Guam Department of Education not using funds to maintain the schools in their villages.

On March 1, the Mayors' Council of Guam met for its monthly meeting with acting Guam Department of Education Superintendent Judi Won Pat expected to make an appearance.

Despite Won Pat ultimately not attending the meeting, the mayors voiced their challenges and issues over what is being done at the schools in their villages and the effect on their respective offices.

The discussion arose after MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan, who also is a member of the Guam Education Board, said he has explained to the board the mayors' offices do not have the staff to maintain the schools themselves.

"With all the money you've got, please contract the thing out, go outside of GDOE and look for other sources or resources to make things happen," said Sablan, adding that he mentioned issues such as grass cutting - which usually gets left up to village mayors to do.

Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald asked Sablan and Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, the MCOG representative for the GEB, if administrators from the schools attend the board hearings.

"I think it's going through one ear and out the other because the administrators don't know what our complaints are. Because, like Agana Heights, you go up there now and the grass is overgrown - and I think that administrator is purposely doing that so they can blame the mayor's office and I have no choice and I have to go cut," McDonald said, suggesting administrators of the school should be at the meetings to hear the complaints.

Sablan, who previously explained Won Pat was "on board" with the mayors' concerns, responded that he, as a board member, is not responsible for operations of the schools and that it is left up to the superintendent.

Sablan did say he understood the concerns and disclosed his intentions to take GDOE to court.

"I, as a board member, will sue GDOE. I mentioned that to make them enforce the 14 points (that) every child is entitled to an adequate education. It's not been fulfilled now, and I don't think it's ever been fulfilled," Sablan said in reference to the Adequate Education Act, passed into local law in 2005.

"There is no reason why, (at) J.Q. San Miguel (Elementary School), that the toilet tissue holder for a bathroom is going to be hanging on a hanger that you use for your clothes. There's no reason why that the tangan-tangan is taller than the scoreboard at Southern High (School)," Sablan added.