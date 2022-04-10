Mayors can use their portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for public notices in advance of their municipal planning council meetings at least during fiscal year 2022 to comply with the Open Government Law requirements.

That was among key messages from Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan during Thursday's in-person meeting of mayors, after several months of meeting via Zoom.

This cost is considered in the MCOG's proposed fiscal 2023 budget, Sablan said.

"The onus is on us to make it happen," Sablan said, after mayors once again raised their concerns about the additional costs to their operations just to make public notices of upcoming meetings.

The Office of the Attorney General recently provided guidance to mayors about the Open Government Law, in response to Sablan's request for a legal opinion.

Mayors on Thursday continued to raise concern about this "unfunded mandate" imposed on mayors and municipal planning councils.

Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor Jessy Gogue said a long-term solution would be to amend the law.

"It's all these unfunded mandates that drive me nuts," he said. "They are increasing our costs. Are we going to rob Peter to pay Paul? It impacts our ability to do our job."

At the meeting, mayors said it costs nearly $400 to issue public notices about a municipal planning council's meeting in print and broadcast media for one meeting. That translates to nearly $5,000 a year.

This also holds true for the mayors' council, which meets at least once a month and sometimes twice when there's a need for a special meeting.

Mayors and the municipal planning councils of each village are required to comply with the Open Government Law's requirement for public notices about their upcoming meetings, the OAG said.

But there are exemptions, including a committee meeting about a village mayor's hosting of an Easter egg hunt or Liberation Day festivities.

As a general rule, meetings of subcommittees do not require that notice of their meetings be published, the OAG said.

That general rule, however, is subject to whether "action" takes place during these meetings.

MCOG also posed a question related to meetings that do not require a quorum but actions or decisions are made by a vote of those present.

The OAG said, "Any meeting of the majority of a public agency, including the Mayors' Council, where action is taken or decisions requiring a vote are made must be in a properly noticed public meeting."

"Any decisions made, or action taken pursuant to a meeting that is not properly noticed are void," the OAG wrote in its letter to Sablan.

The law says each member of a public agency who attends a meeting of a public agency where action is taken in violation of the law, with knowledge of the fact that the meeting is in violation thereof, "is guilty of a misdemeanor," the OAG wrote.

"In order to avoid running afoul of the law, we advise that all public agencies remain mindful that the purpose of subcommittees is not to take action or make final decisions ... but to conduct research, prepare reports or make recommendations," the OAG said.

MCOG President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said mayors are all for transparency and accessibility but there's an existing issue about the lack of resources to do that.

At the mayors' meeting, Sablan said it's not enough that mayors advertise in the newspaper, radio or television, but they also have to register with or notify the government of Guam's Office of Technology so that the notice will be posted online at notices.guam.gov.

The OAG wrote that public notice for purposes of the Open Government Law requires "publication in 'both' the newspaper or on radio or TV 'and' publication on the Guam Public Notice Website."

If a municipal planning council is to host a meeting because a public hearing is required by another agency such as the Department of Land Management for a zone change application, "the DLM is responsible" to pay for the public notices, based on the AG opinion, Sablan said.

Other mayors said it's not just the posting of public notices, but also making sure the actual meetings are accessible to the general public such as livestreaming the meetings.

Some mayors' offices don't have the necessary equipment to livestream their municipal council's meetings.

Sablan said he told the OAG about this expense not being budgeted.

But the answer remains, "You have to do it," Sablan told mayors.