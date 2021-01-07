Some ideas were new, and some were not heeded before.

Mayors proposed solutions to old village problems of illegal dumping, abandoned vehicles, budget cuts and controlling the population of wild pigs and stray cats and dogs.

"Citations work. You should issue a citation. We have a tool. We have to use that," newly installed Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig said at the first regular meeting of the 17th Mayors' Council of Guam on Wednesday at the Sinajana Seniors Center.

Alig remains the first and only mayor to issue a citation and won the case in January 2020, against the owner of dogs that had attacked and harassed a Piti neighborhood for years.

Mayors have the power to issue citations to people who: illegally dump trash; are involved in vandalism; violate the animal leash law; and commit other public nuisance offenses.

The citations are similar to traffic citations that police officers issue and residents can contest the citation in court.

Mayors got their first citation training and booklets from the Judiciary in late 2018, and another cycle of training will be held this month for new and reelected mayors and vice mayors.

Umatac Mayor Johnny "Bada" Quinata agreed that using the citation ticket works.

He warned a resident about a citation if he kept driving around his truck full of trash that littered the roads.

"I showed him the citation book, and told him he either does what I tell him to do or I give him the citation ticket. He did what I told him to do," Quinata said, after the council meeting.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco said the law needs to be revisited, to allow mayors to keep a portion of the fines associated with citations, instead of everything going to the court.

"We're doing the dirty work," he said.

Abandoned vehicles

Paco said it's also about time mayors consider charging residents $300, for example, if they repeatedly ask for the removal of abandoned vehicles on their property.

Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf said residents bring old vehicles to their property, cannibalize them "for profit," and then ask the government to remove all of them.

They are "junk" cars, not "abandoned" cars, the Merizo mayor said.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, the council vice president, called on mayors to share their ideas on laws that they believe need to be amended or introduced, for recommendation to senators.

Hagåtña Mayor John Cruz said the government needs to revisit a peculiar law that allows people to actually park in an easement area for 45 days, and after that, they can move their car another 10 feet.

"It's a bad law but it's a law," Cruz said after the meeting.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan told the mayors they should be getting "definitely this month" their purchase orders to remove abandoned vehicles and used tires, as he anticipates the release of $500,000 from the Recycling Revolving Fund soon.

"I heard that before," Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald said skeptically.

He pointed the finger at the Guam Environmental Protection Agency for the delayed release of the funds the past few years.

Stray dogs

Some mayors also called for euthanizing stray dogs and cats that were either causing health and safety problems, or could not be adopted after a time.

Alig asked the members of the new Stray Animal Control Committee to report back to the mayors' council in the next regular meeting, their ideas and recommendations.

"We are part of that delay," Sablan said, referring to mayors' offices that failed to submit timely documents showing how they spent prior recycling funds or purchase orders given to them.

Guam EPA spokesperson Nic Rupley, when sought for comment, said Guam EPA Administrator Walter Leon Guerrero signed the letter, transmitting to Adelup the memorandum of agreement for the recycling fund Wednesday afternoon.

"This is the final step in the MOA approval process. Once the governor approves the MOA, the mayors will have access to the Recycling Revolving Fund allocation," Rupley said.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said every time the media reports on the availability of funds to remove abandoned vehicles and other recyclables, her office is bombarded with demands from residents to have abandoned vehicles picked up from their property.

What people do not necessarily understand, she said, is that the funds and the purchase orders are still not available, and there's still a list of abandoned vehicles not picked up from the prior round of removals.

The council president also asked other committees on emergency evacuation plans and the funeral escort policy, to report their findings back to the council.

Faced with budget cuts, the council looks to see whether it can charge residents every time they request funeral procession escorts to churches and burial sites, to at least cover the costs of maintaining or buying gas for mayor's office vehicles.

Also under consideration is charging people for processing residency verifications, and for the use of community centers, gyms and sports facilities.